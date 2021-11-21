Breaking News:

Where Michigan football ranks in AFCA Coaches Poll with Ohio State on deck

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
Michigan football was bound to move up heading into Week 13, not just because of the 59-18 road win over Maryland, but also because of what happened around college football.

Though there was only one team ranked ahead of the Wolverines in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll — No. 5 Oregon, which lost to No. 25 Utah — the Ducks’ loss further set up another huge edition of The Game this upcoming week. No. 4 Ohio State annihilated No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday, and the rivalry in Ann Arbor will still be a big top 10 matchup.

So, when the Wolverines and Buckeyes meet up on Saturday, they will be third and sixth, respectively.

Additionally, Michigan’s win over Wisconsin looks even better, as the Badgers moved up to No. 18. Michigan State fell to thirteenth.

Full rankings

Rank

School

Rcd

Pts

1st

Pvs

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Georgia

11-0

1550

62

1

1/5

2

Alabama

10-1

1450

0

2

1/5

3

Ohio State

10-1

1428

0

4

1

3/12

4

Cincinnati

11-0

1388

0

3

-1

2/10

5

Notre Dame

10-1

1258

0

6

1

5/13

6

Michigan

10-1

1250

0

7

1

6/NR

7

Oklahoma State

10-1

1210

0

9

2

7/23

8

Mississippi

9-2

1049

0

10

2

8/25

9

Oklahoma

10-1

1010

0

11

2

2/11

10

Baylor

9-2

977

0

13

3

10/NR

11

Oregon

9-2

864

0

5

-6

3/12

12

Iowa

9-2

722

0

14

2

2/18

13

Michigan State

9-2

698

0

8

-5

6/NR

14

Texas A&M

8-3

683

0

16

2

5/NR

15

Brigham Young

9-2

675

0

15

10/NR

16

Houston

10-1

572

0

17

1

16/NR

17

Pittsburgh

9-2

507

0

19

2

17/NR

18

Wisconsin

8-3

485

0

20

2

15/NR

19

Utah

8-3

478

0

25

6

18/NR

20

Texas-San Antonio

11-0

475

0

18

-2

16/NR

21

Wake Forest

9-2

404

0

12

-9

9/NR

22

San Diego State

10-1

257

0

23

1

20/NR

23

UL Lafayette

10-1

236

0

21

-2

21/NR

24

NC State

8-3

196

0

24

18/NR

25

Kentucky

8-3

91

0

NR

1

11/NR

No. 22 Arkansas.

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.

