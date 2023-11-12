Where Michigan football is ranked in Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll

After long saying, ‘Michigan ain’t played nobody, Pawwwl!’ the Wolverines have finally played somebody.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll last week, Michigan football was ranked No. 2 while Penn State was No. 9. However, the maize and blue went into Happy Valley and dominated the Nittany Lions up front to win 24-15 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

As a result, Michigan football remained at No. 2, Week 13 opponent Ohio State is No. 3, and Penn State fell to No. 12. Below you can find the full rankings.

Full rankings

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

