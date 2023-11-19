Where Michigan football is ranked in Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll

Michigan football played a nailbiter on the road at Maryland on Saturday, not looking quite as dominant as usual. Yet, the Wolverines won and will have the biggest tilt of any team all season, facing off against another undefeated team in rival Ohio State.

But what did the coaches across college football think after seeing the field on Saturday? They weighed in via the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

As a result of Week 12, Michigan football fell to No. 3, Week 13 opponent Ohio State is No. 2, and Penn State moved up to No. 11. Below you can find the full rankings.

Full rankings

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1;

Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire