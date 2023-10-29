Where Michigan football is ranked in Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

Michigan football was idle in Week 9 yet the Wolverines were the main topic of conversation in perhaps all of sports.

The alleged illegal sign-stealing ordeal has captured the breadth of topics in the sport, and with the maize and blue sitting on the sidelines, there have been questions about whether or not Michigan should be punished — even though everything is in the early stages of the investigation.

The coaches across college football didn’t care to change their beliefs of the Wolverines, as Michigan remained at No. 2 behind Georgia. It got three first-place votes, as did No. 3 Ohio State. Penn State moved up to No. 9.

Complete Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire