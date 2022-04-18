Where Michigan football players are in NFL mock drafts 3.0

We are just over a week away from the 2022 NFL draft and all of the mocks are really heating up.

We have gone from, our first version two weeks ago, Aidan Hutchinson being a unanimous first overall draft selection — according to the experts — to now falling from the Jaguars with that No.1 pick. As you’ll soon see, a ton of mock drafts have differing opinions on who will go first overall.

It’s also interesting to see where all the experts have Daxton Hill and David Ojabo. Does Ojabo’s recent Achilles injury prevent him from going in the first round? Where will the hard-hitting do-it-all safety get drafted — will he stay inside the first round?

More and more mock drafts are going with seven rounds, so it’s interesting to see where the likes of Josh Ross, Brad Hawkins, and Vincent Gray all get mocked to go.

Here are some different mock drafts and where they see Michigan players going.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson with CBS Sports came out with a full seven-round mock draft on Monday. Wilson has the Jaguars taking someone other than Aidan Hutchinson with the first selection.

Round 1 – Pick 2

Aidan HutchinsonEDGE

MICHIGAN • SR • 6’7″ / 260 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st

Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He’s the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He’s 21 and he’s only going to get better.

Round two:

33. Jacksonville: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

34. Detroit: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Round five:

158. New England (via MIA): Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan

173. NY Giants (via KC): Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

Round six:

180. Jacksonville: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

NFL.com

Charles Davis with NFL.com put out just a one-round mock draft on Monday. Davis has Hutchinson going No. 2 to the Lions — Davis only has one Wolverine going in his mock.

Pick

2

Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan · Edge · Senior

Hutchinson is the top-rated player in the draft on many prognosticators’ boards. The Lions and their fans will be more than happy to welcome him to the Motor City with their signature greeting of “What up, doe?!”

Walter Football

Walter Football has added a sixth-round to his mock draft. He still has Aidan Hutchinson being selected first overall.

1.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The Jaguars don’t need another edge rusher because they have good talent at the position, but I don’t know how they can pass up on the best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. I believed that to be Kayvon Thibodeaux beforehand, but as Charlie Campbell wrote in the NFL Hot Press, Jacksonville prefers Hutchinson at the moment. Travon Walker is also a possibility.

23.

Arizona Cardinals: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

Chandler Jones is gone, so the Cardinals need a new edge rusher. David Ojabo tore his Achilles this spring, but he’s expected back in the second half of this upcoming regular season. Many expect him to fall to Round 2, and while that could happen, I see a Montez Sweat situation playing out where Ojabo is chosen in the 17-32 range.

30.

Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan

The Chiefs lost Charvarius Ward in free agency, so they’ll need to add another cornerback to help defend all the talented quarterbacks in the conference. Daxton Hill played great as the nickel cornerback this year, but he may move to safety in the NFL.

148.

Chicago Bears: Josh Ross, OLB, Michigan

The Bears could use some help at linebacker, as Danny Trevathan is gone.

163.

New York Jets: Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan

The Jets should add some depth to their secondary, as they’ll need to beat Josh Allen to win the AFC East.

218.

Los Angeles Rams: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Sony Michel is gone, so the Rams may want to use a late-round choice on a running back.

Pro Football Focus

Sam Monson with PFF did a one-round mock and he has Hutchinson going No. 1.

PFF MOCK DRAFT SIMULATOR Pick Grade: A+

There is an ever-increasing buzz around Travon Walker as the No. 1 overall pick, but I just can’t see a good justification to put him above Hutchinson. The Michigan standout also has an incredibly impressive athletic profile but is in a different world in terms of proven college production. Hutchinson recorded 14 more pressures this past season than Walker had in his entire college career, and he posted a PFF grade that puts him in the same ballpark as the Bosa brothers and Myles Garrett when they were coming out.

Pro Football Network

Dalton Miller with Pro Football Network also has Aidan Hutchinson getting picked up by the Jaguars with the first pick. Miller has Hill and Ojabo both going in the second round.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Many people don’t understand the term “odds-on favorite.” It means that a player has better than even odds of being chosen. That is the case with Aidan Hutchinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Betters would have to risk $225 to win $100. Las Vegas knows what it’s doing most of the time. With Cam Robinson playing on a second franchise tag, this seems like a forgone conclusion.

33) Jacksonville Jaguars: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

The Jaguars could use an upgrade at safety and slot cornerback. So as the historic “Why not both?” meme suggests, why not draft Daxton Hill? After using free agency to build around Trevor Lawrence, Trent Baalke and the rest of the front office begin the NFL Draft by restocking the defensive cupboard.

Hill is a cat. Of all the defensive back prospects over the past few years, no one consistently showed Hill’s ability to change direction in a flash. He has 4.38 speed, and he pairs that with violent — yet fluid — direction changes. His “click and close” is quicker than anybody. On top of having the chops to play in the slot and as a back-end player, he throws his body around and hits like he’s 205 pounds instead of 190.

56) Dallas Cowboys: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Cowboys love taking risks in Round 2 more than Russian roulette players like taking risks with their own lives. It’s just what they do. If Dallas feels they can get “value” because of injury or off-field concerns, they’ll jump on it.

David Ojabo had arguably the highest pass-rush upside of any EDGE in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He got the “raw” tag because his play strength needed improvement, while his play against the run was inconsistent. But he was not raw as a pass rusher. He flashed and executed many high-level pass-rush moves, and it was clear that he was becoming more and more comfortable each week.

Michael Jordan’s “the ceiling is the roof” was meant for Ojabo. The sky is the limit if he remains explosive after returning from his Achilles tear.

