Where Michigan football players are in NFL mock drafts 2.0

It’s Monday which means it’s time to find out where your Michigan Wolverines are slated to be picked in the 2022 NFL draft.

We are just a little over two weeks away from the three-day event where dreams are made, and there should be plenty of maize and blue being selected in the seven rounds.

Whether he gets selected No. 1 overall or not, Aidan Hutchinson is arguably the best player on the board, and he will be mocked first in a handful of mock drafts by the experts. Hutchinson is looking to be the first Wolverine selected first overall since Jake Long back in 2008 when he was picked by the Miami Dolphins.

Along with Hutchinson being guaranteed a top-five pick, the Wolverines are going to have a couple more that could sneak into the first round like Daxton Hill and David Ojabo.

We are now going to dive back into some mock drafts and find out where the maize and blue could potentially play next season.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson with CBS Sports has Aidan Hutchinson falling in this week’s mock draft, but he has Daxton Hill going a little higher this week — Hill was previously mocked to go to the Chiefs at No. 30. Wilson also has Ojabo sliding into round two this week.

Aidan HutchinsonEDGE

MICHIGAN • SR • 6’7″ / 260 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st

Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He’s the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He’s 21 and he’s only going to get better.

Round 1 – Pick 27

Daxton HillS

MICHIGAN • JR • 6’0″ / 191 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd

Hill is part of a Wolverines defense that could end up seeing three players go in Round 1 next spring. He’s underrated nationally but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he’s in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He’s listed as a safety but he can line up anywhere.

37. Houston: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (Wilson had no comments on the pick)

NFL.com

Chad Reuter with NFL.com has Aidan Hutchinson staying as the top pick, like last week. But he has both Hill and Ojabo going in the second round, and he doesn’t have a Wolverine being picked in either the third or fourth rounds.

Pick

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan · Edge · Senior

The Jaguars have a tough choice in front of them, but for now, I’ll stick with the athletic, determined Hutchinson over fellow pass rushers Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux, as well as offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu.

Pick

34

Detroit Lions

Dax Hill

Michigan · S · Junior

Pick

52

Pittsburgh Steelers

David Ojabo

Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

TouchdownWire

Mark Schofield with TouchdownWire has a three-round mock draft, and he only has one Wolverine being selected in the first round — guess who. Ojabo and Hill are being mocked in the second round.

No. 1: Aidan Hutchinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 50: Daxton Hill to the Kansas City Chiefs

No. 53: David Ojabo to the Green Bay Packers

Walter Football

Walter Football has a five-round mock draft, and he has David Ojabo staying in the first round, but he sees Daxton Hill as more of a second-round selection.

No. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The Jaguars don’t need another edge rusher because they have good talent at the position, but I don’t know how they can pass up on the best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. I believed that to be Kayvon Thibodeaux beforehand, but as Charlie Campbell wrote in the NFL Hot Press, Jacksonville prefers Hutchinson at the moment. Travon Walker is also a possibility. Hutchinson has excellent potential, but we didn’t get to see it very much last year because he suffered an ankle injury.

No. 17

Los Angeles Chargers: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

This pick is interesting for two reasons. First, the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack to find a bookend for Joey Bosa, but I believe they’d still be in the market for an edge rusher. Mack won’t be around for the long term, and the Chargers will want as many great players as possible to get after all the talented quarterbacks in the AFC. Second, David Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles, but he’s expected to be available at some point in 2022. He won’t fall too far. Ojabo needs to get stronger for the NFL, but he’s a terrific pass rusher.

No. 54

New England Patriots: Daxton Hill, CB/S, Michigan

The Patriots could use some youth in their secondary, and Bill Belichick is always down for obtaining versatile players.

Daxton Hill played great as the nickel cornerback this year, but he may move to safety in the NFL.

No. 163

New York Jets: Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan

The Jets should add some depth to their secondary, as they’ll need to beat Josh Allen to win the AFC East

Pro Football Focus

Anthony Treash with PFF did a two-round mock draft and he mocks Hutchinson being the top pick, but that’s his only Wolverine in the first round.

Hutchinson isn’t just the best prospect in this class, he is also fresh off a historically good season that generated more PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) than any other edge season in the PFF College era, edging out extraordinary campaigns from Chase Young, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

The Michigan edge defender always has a plan. He knows how to set tackles up and consistently forces them to open the door to the counter back inside. His advanced pass-rushing skill set gives him one of the highest floors of any prospect in this class.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder possesses the agility, explosiveness, confidence and violence to thrive on the edge. His technical prowess also led to an elite 90.8 run-defense grade in 2021.

Hutchinson earned an FBS-leading 94.5 overall grade last season and is all but a safe projection to the next level. He could help lead a new era on defense in Jacksonville while QB Trevor Lawrence takes control of the offense.

Despite the Achilles injury he suffered during his pro day, Ojabo still shouldn’t fall further than the middle of Round 2. That’s the kind of upside he possesses.

Reuniting with Mike Macdonald (his defensive coordinator from Michigan) and former high school teammate Odafe Oweh would be ideal for the former Wolverine and a good fit for both parties.

Ojabo is an extraordinary athlete who definitely flashed top-tier talent, as he produced multiple elite pass-rush grades above 90.0. At the same time, his production was somewhat inconsistent and his run defense is a big issue. There’s risk involved, but the Ravens can afford the risk at 45th overall.

Hill has the athleticism, solid collegiate production and versatility that is attractive to NFL teams. While he didn’t wear many hats in Michigan’s defense and primarily covered the slot, he has the skill set to be versatile or serve as a primary deep safety in the league.

Hill produced a top-10 coverage slot coverage grade among Power Five defensive backs from 2020 to 2021.

Sports Illustrated

Zack Patraw with SI doesn’t appear to be too high on Michigan players. Patraw has Hutchinson sliding down to No. 4 to the New York Jets — the lowest projection I’ve seen. He also doesn’t have David Ojabo in either the first nor the second round of his two-round mock.

The Michigan standout wins against poor offensive line technique with his motor and clean hands. When tackles present one, Hutchinson has the awareness to attack the soft inside shoulder. Further, he has impressive power at engagement. He has very dangerous speed to power ability and his affinity for always adding one last hand move at the end of any rush attempt helps him finish

56. Dallas Cowboys: FS Daxton Hill, Michigan

1

1