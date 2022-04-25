Where Michigan football players are in NFL mock drafts 4.0

It’s officially NFL draft week — three days away to be exact.

Various different sites are coming out with their final mock drafts before Thursday arrives, and more have become a mixed bag on whether Aidan Hutchinson gets selected first overall — or if he stays in the state of Michigan going to the Detriot Lions.

Since our first mock draft showing where Michigan football players are going in the different mock drafts, more sites are changing their tune on David Ojabo — he is being mocked in the first round in more of them now.

Daxton Hill is still hit or miss according to the experts on if he will be a first-round pick or an early second-round selection. One thing that most people agree on with Hill, is that he will excel at the next level regardless of whom picks him.

Here are different mock drafts from NFL draft experts showing where your favorite Michigan players are slated to go.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson with CBS Sports updated his two-round mock draft. Wilson now has three Wolverines being selected in the first round.

Round 1 – Pick 2

Aidan HutchinsonEDGE

MICHIGAN • SR • 6’7″ / 260 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st

Hutchinson starred at Michigan and now he moves a few miles down the road to join the Lions. He’s the best player in this class and talk that he has already reached his ceiling is just that. He’s 21 and he’s only going to get better.

Round 1 – Pick 23

David OjaboEDGE

MICHIGAN • JR • 6’4″ / 250 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Arizona PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th

Ojabo tore his Achilles at his pro day in March and that will undoubtedly affect his draft stock. But he is a terror off the edge and he’s only been playing football for five years. He’s a high-upside prospect who could see the field late in his rookie campaign.

Round 1 – Pick 25

Daxton Hill S

MICHIGAN • JR • 6’0″ / 191 LBS

PROJECTED TEAM Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd

This has been a popular pick for us over the months because of Hill’s versatility. He’s underrated nationally but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he’s in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He’s listed as a safety but he can line up anywhere.

Pro Football Talk

Peter King with Pro Football Talk has a one-round mock draft. King has Hutchinson staying in the state of Michigan, and he has one other Wolverine going in the first round.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

“A real Dan Campbell player,” one NFL GM told me about the steadiest player in this draft. Campbell got a lot of people to chuckle when he talked about wanting players who want to bite kneecaps. It was his way of saying he wants guys who love football, who don’t take off plays, who won’t allow the Lions to be downtrodden anymore. Ask scouts about Hutchinson and they’ll tell you that’s how he played every one of his 43 career games in Ann Arbor.

Hutchinson is a different cat. He’s been journaling—hand-writing, not typing—since he was 4. Some days he writes what he wants to be, he told me. “Just telling myself that I’m limitless,” he said. “I have an infinite mindset. I have no boundaries. There’s no mountain that I can’t reach. That’s how I view myself and me playing football.” Tell me Dan Campbell’s not going to froth at the mouth if GM Brad Holmes has the chance to draft this 6-6, 260-pound 10-year starter.

Final note: Some late buzz about the Lions being smitten with Kayvon Thibodeaux and strongly considering him here. I just can’t see them passing on Hutchinson.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Ojabo, edge, Michigan

Ojabo tore his Achilles at the Michigan Pro Day and likely will not play football in 2022. Before the injury, he was considered a prospect to go somewhere between seven and 15. I don’t know that he’ll get picked in the first, but I do know four teams are intently interested in him. One is having some significant medical tests done on him in the next two days, to see how his recovery is progressing and to judge whether he can play maybe very late this season or, if not, how healthy he will be a year from now.

Ojabo was the complement to Aidan Hutchinson on the Michigan defensive front, and his will and tenacity are much admired. If you’re the Bucs, you might not need the edge play of Ojabo this year. But with veteran rusher Shaq Barrett due to be 31 next year and the unsigned Jason Pierre Paul likely a one-year play this year if that, a duo of Ojabo and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for the future is something the Bucs would love to have going forward.

NFL.com

Chad Reuter with NFL.com has a seven-round mock draft available. Reuter still believes that Hutchinson will land with the Jaguars with the first overall selection. He doesn’t have Hassan Haskins, Brad Hawkins, or Josh Ross being selected in the draft.

Pick

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan · Edge · Senior

We’re less than a week away from the draft, and we still really don’t know who will be the No. 1 overall pick. If the Jags go edge rusher, I’ll stick with a proven commodity like Hutchinson over the exceptional athleticism and potential of Travon Walker. Hutchinson is the defensive equivalent of former No. 1 overall pick (and fellow Michigan alum) Jake Long: solid, intelligent and reliable. You can add explosive and relentless to Hutchinson’s long list of traits, as well.

Pick

26

Kansas City Chiefs

(From TEN)

Daxton Hill

Michigan · S · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TENNESSEE TITANS

Hill was called a safety at Michigan, but he has corner speed and change-of-direction skills. The Chiefs really need bodies on the outside, so Hill could play on the perimeter to start and potentially move around to nickel or safety depending on the formation or how the team uses its later selections. The Chiefs send the 30th overall pick and a third-rounder (No. 94) to the Titans, who return a fifth-round choice (No. 169) to balance the trade equation.

Round two:

Pick 53

Green Bay Packers

(from LV)

David Ojabo

Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Round six:

Pick

217

Detroit Lions

Christopher Hinton

Michigan · DT · Junior

Round seven:

Pick

245

Houston Texans

(from DAL)

Andrew Stueber

Michigan · OT · Senior (RS)

Pro Football Focus

Austin Gayle with PFF has a one-round mock draft available, and he has two Wolverines going in the first round.

6-foot-7, 260 pounds | Age: 21 (9/9/2000)

DraftKings Pick Prop: OVER 1.5 (-180)

PFF BIG BOARD Rank: 1

Media Consensus Rank: 1

Hutchinson is PFF’s No. 1 overall player in the 2022 NFL Draft class and the No. 1 overall player on The Athletic consensus board. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Michigan native is a sprint-the-card-in type for Dan Campbell and the Lions if Baalke balks in the first 10 minutes of Round 1.

6-foot, 191 pounds | Age: 21 (9/29/2000)

PFF BIG BOARD Rank: 37

Media Consensus Rank: 27

Hill is one of the best safety prospects in this class and can immediately slot in as either a slot corner or free safety in Green Bay’s defense. He is a wildly explosive player who ran a 1.47-second 10-yard split and 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, ranking in the 97th and 95 percentile, respectively. He also clocked a 97th percentile three-cone time at 6.57 seconds and an 87th percentile short shuttle (4.06s).

Adding Smith and Hill, Green Bay avoids wide receiver altogether in this scenario, which can’t be ruled out, given the team’s history in how they’ve avoided the position in Round 1 in previous years. No amount of need should have general manager Brian Gutekunst changing his stripes, especially if the consensus top-five receivers are all already off the board by his first pick at No. 22.

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer with Sporting News has a full seven-round mock draft ready to go. He has seven Wolverines being selected, but both Josh Ross and Andrew Steuber were not mocked.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan (6-6, 260 pounds)

The Jaguars have been locked into taking the best defensive player available for a while and that won’t change as they go after the cornerstone for their new-look defense under coordinator Mike Caldwell, formerly of the Buccaneers. They’ve been setting up the relentless, explosive and sometimes dominant Hutchinson being the anchor

26. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (6-4, 250 pounds)

The Titans had great success stashing defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for their 3-4 under GM Jon Robinson and despite Ojabo coming off a recent torn Achilles’, they can add him to provide more relentless energy in getting to the quarterback behind Harold Landry.

Round 2

41. Seattle Seahawks

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (6-0, 191 pounds)

Jamal Adams has been a letdown. The Seahawks shouldn’t mind going back-to-back for the secondary to get Hill’s speed, quickness, smarts and instincts on the field for them next to Quandre Diggs.

Round 4

131. Tennessee Titans: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6-2, 228 pounds)

Round 7

231. Buffalo Bills (from Falcons): Brad Hawkins, S, Michigan (6-1, 221 pounds)

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Raiders through Patriots): Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (6-2, 192 pounds)

260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory): Chris Hinton, DT, MIchigan (6-4, 310 pounds)

DraftWire

Luke Easterling with DraftWire has a three-round mock available.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been some late buzz for Georgia’s Travon Walker here, but Hutchinson still feels like the favorite to take the top spot. He’s the more complete player, with an extremely high floor, and tons of production to back up his case.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Michigan DB Dax Hill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Some might expect a quarterback here, but I’m betting the Lions would prefer to build out the rest of the roster before looking for Jared Goff’s eventual replacement. Grabbing a versatile, dynamic defender like Hill would be a fantastic addition to help the Lions against both the run and pass.

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

