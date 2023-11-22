Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS:

11-0 Washington leaps 11-0 FSU into 4th College Football Playoff spot

Where Michigan football, Ohio State rank in fourth 2023 College Football Playoff rankings

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

Everything will be decided this week with The Game forthcoming on Saturday.

Entering the weekend, Michigan football was ranked No. 3, but also struggled to put away Maryland. Though that’s not abnormal — Ohio State was losing to the Terps in the second half at home before pulling away — the Wolverines had the opposite problem. They had a 20-point lead but then surrendered two straight touchdowns while being anemic on offense, allowing the Terrapins to crawl back into the game.

But what does that mean for the upcoming matchup on Saturday? According to the College Football Playoff rankings committee, not much.

Michigan is still ranked No. 3 still, while Ohio State is still No. 2. Penn State is ranked No. 12. Here are the full rankings:

Full rankings:

Rank

Team

Record

1

Georgia

11-0

2

Ohio State

11-0

3

Michigan

11-0

4

Washington

11-0

5

Florida State

11-0

6

Oregon

10-1

7

Texas

10-1

8

Alabama

10-1

9

Missouri

10-1

10

Louisville

9-2

11

Penn State

9-2

12

Ole Miss

9-2

13

Oklahoma

9-2

14

LSU

8-3

15

Arizona

8-3

16

Oregon State

8-3

17

Iowa

9-2

18

Notre Dame

8-3

19

Kansas State

8-3

20

Oklahoma State

8-3

21

Tennessee

8-3

22

NC State

8-3

23

Tulane

10-1

24

Clemson

7-4

25

Liberty

11-0

 

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire