Where Michigan football moves up in Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

Michigan football won the Big Ten Championship on Saturday evening, beating Iowa, 26-0. With Georgia losing to Alabama, the top spot was open for grabs and the Wolverines were hoping to take it.

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football moved up from No. 2 to No. 1, Ohio State moved down from No. 6 to No. 7, Penn State stayed at No. 10, and Iowa stayed at No. 17.

The maize and blue are also the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings and will host No. 4 (in both the CFP and the US LBM Coaches Poll) Alabama, which has one loss to No. 4 (tied) Texas.

Here is the latest:

Full rankings

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

