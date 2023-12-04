Advertisement

Where Michigan football moves up in Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football won the Big Ten Championship on Saturday evening, beating Iowa, 26-0. With Georgia losing to Alabama, the top spot was open for grabs and the Wolverines were hoping to take it.

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football moved up from No. 2 to No. 1, Ohio State moved down from No. 6 to No. 7, Penn State stayed at No. 10, and Iowa stayed at No. 17.

The maize and blue are also the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings and will host No. 4 (in both the CFP and the US LBM Coaches Poll) Alabama, which has one loss to No. 4 (tied) Texas.

Here is the latest:

Full rankings

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

12750

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

