Where Michigan football moves up in Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

Ohio State had moved up to No. 2 last week after beating Minnesota handily while the Wolverines struggled against Maryland. Now the two have played and it was the Wolverines who came up victorious against the Buckeyes.

But what did the coaches across college football think of the big win?

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, Ohio State moved down from No. 2 to No. 6, and the Wolverines again have two top 10 wins with Penn State moving back up to No. 10.

Here is the latest:

Full rankings

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State;

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

