Where Michigan football moves up in Week 13 US LBM Coaches Poll

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

Ohio State had moved up to No. 2 last week after beating Minnesota handily while the Wolverines struggled against Maryland. Now the two have played and it was the Wolverines who came up victorious against the Buckeyes.

But what did the coaches across college football think of the big win?

In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Michigan football moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, Ohio State moved down from No. 2 to No. 6, and the Wolverines again have two top 10 wins with Penn State moving back up to No. 10.

Here is the latest:

Full rankings

Rank

Team

Record

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

2

Michigan

12-0

+1

3

Washington

12-0

+1

4

Florida State

12-0

5

Oregon

11-1

+1

6

Ohio State

11-1

-4

7

Texas

11-1

8

Alabama

11-1

9

Missouri

10-2

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

+1

13

LSU

9-3

+1

14

Louisville

9-3

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

+2

20

NC State

9-3

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

23

Tennessee

8-4

24

SMU

10-2

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State;

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

