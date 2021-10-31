Where Michigan football fell in AFCA Coaches Poll after loss to Michigan State

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
It was on the verge of being an impressive win on Saturday, but things fell apart late for Michigan football.

The Wolverines had a 16-point lead in a game that didn’t even feel that close, but they let the Spartans hang around, and ultimately MSU pulled off the home win. So, what do the coaches around college football think about the maize and blue in the aftermath?

Previously, Michigan was No. 6, but lost to the No. 7 team in the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. After the road loss, the Wolverines fell to No. 10 while MSU rose to No. 6.

Future opponents still loom. Ohio State is ranked No. 5 while Penn State ranked 23rd.

Full rankings

Rnk

School

Rcd

Pts

1st

Pvs

Last

Hi/Lo

1

Georgia

8-0

1600

64

1

1/5

2

Cincinnati

8-0

1460

0

2

2/10

3

Alabama

7-1

1453

0

3

1/5

4

Oklahoma

9-0

1423

0

4

2/5

5

Ohio State

7-1

1336

0

5

3/12

6

Michigan State

8-0

1325

0

7

1

6/NR

7

Oregon

7-1

1198

0

8

1

3/12

8

Notre Dame

7-1

1095

0

11

3

7/13

9

Wake Forest

8-0

1051

0

13

4

9/NR

10

Michigan

7-1

1050

0

6

-4

6/NR

11

Oklahoma State

7-1

922

0

15

4

9/23

12

Texas A&M

6-2

910

0

14

2

5/NR

13

Baylor

7-1

815

0

18

5

13/NR

14

Auburn

6-2

802

0

21

7

14/NR

15

Mississippi

6-2

680

0

9

-6

9/25

16

Iowa

6-2

512

0

10

-6

2/18

17

Kentucky

6-2

497

0

12

-5

11/NR

18

Texas-San Antonio

8-0

401

0

22

4

18/NR

19

Houston

7-1

349

0

NR

10

19/NR

20

Brigham Young

7-2

310

0

NR

6

10/NR

21

Coastal Carolina

7-1

301

0

24

3

15/24

22

NC State

6-2

265

0

25

3

18/NR

23

Penn State

5-3

215

0

17

-6

4/23

24

Southern Methodist

7-1

192

0

16

-8

16/NR

25

Pittsburgh

6-2

162

0

19

-6

19/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State.

Others receiving votes

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

