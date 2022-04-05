Where Michigan basketball ranks in the last Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After Kansas defeated North Carolina on Monday night in the national title game, the college basketball season has officially come to a close.

The Michigan Wolverines ended the season with a 19-15 record, and while the regular season didn’t go as planned — the Wolverines sneaked into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed — the maize and blue managed to make it to a fifth-straight Sweet 16. The Wolverines lost to Villanova 63-55 in the round of 16.

With the season concluding, the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today was released on Tuesday. Kansas was ranked No. 1 followed by North Carolina at No. 2.

Michigan ended up grabbing the final spot at No. 25 on the list.

The Big Ten had five teams in the final ranking. Purdue was the highest at No. 10, Wisconsin was at No. 18, Illinois fell to No. 19, Iowa finished at No. 21, and Michigan landed at No. 25.

Michigan State, Ohio State, and Rutgers were all receiving votes to be in the top 25.

You can see the final rankings below.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Kansas 34-6 800 32 3 2 1/10 2 North Carolina 29-10 741 0 NR 26 2/NR 3 Duke 32-7 706 0 10 7 1/10 4 Villanova 30-8 705 0 5 1 4/22 5 Gonzaga 28-4 644 0 1 -4 1/5 6 Arizona 33-4 619 0 2 -4 2/NR 7 Houston 32-6 540 0 15 8 7/18 8 Arkansas 28-9 518 0 18 10 8/NR 9 Baylor 27-7 499 0 4 -5 1/11 10 Purdue 29-8 463 0 9 -1 1/10 11 UCLA 27-8 453 0 12 1 2/18 12 Texas Tech 27-10 440 0 11 -1 9/NR 13 Providence 27-6 400 0 13 — 8/NR 14 Auburn 28-6 386 0 7 -7 1/22 15 Tennessee 27-8 379 0 8 -7 8/25 16 Miami-Florida 26-11 264 0 NR — 16/NR 16 Kentucky 26-8 264 0 6 -10 3/21 18 Wisconsin 25-8 228 0 14 -4 8/NR 19 Illinois 23-10 223 0 16 -3 10/NR 20 Saint Mary’s 26-8 149 0 16 -4 16/NR 21 Iowa 26-10 133 0 19 -2 19/NR 22 Murray St. 31-3 115 0 20 -2 19/NR 23 Iowa State 22-13 112 0 NR — 8/NR 24 Saint Peter’s 22-12 111 0 NR — 24/NR 25 Michigan 19-15 108 0 NR — 6/NR

Schools dropped out: No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1.

