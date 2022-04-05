Where Michigan basketball is ranked in the way-too-early top 25

The 2021-2022 college basketball season has concluded after Kansas defeated North Carolina in a thrilling game in the national title game on Monday evening.

Michigan had a very up-and-down year, after starting out the season ranked inside the top five in almost every poll imaginable, but after losing four players from last years’ team, things didn’t go as planned. The Wolverines finished the year 19-15, but they managed to get a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team ended up gelling together and defeated Colorado State and Tennessee. The Wolverines made their fifth-straight Sweet 16 but ended up losing to Villanova, 63-55.

Michigan ended up being ranked No. 25 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, which the way the season was going, is a promising end to the season.

While there are a plethora of things that can happen before next season — like transfers or players entering the draft — it’s never too early to start thinking about the 2022-2023 rankings. Here is where Michigan is slated in the way-too-early top 25 polls.

List

10 takeaways from the Michigan football spring game

ESPN

Jeff Borzello with ESPN.com has Arkansas ranked as the No. 1 team next season, and he has four Big Ten teams slated in the top 25. Borzello has Michigan ranked at No. 11, and he thinks that Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan, and Mousa Diabate will return.

Hunter Dickinson nearly left Ann Arbor for the NBA draft last summer, and he could certainly take the next step this year, but latest projections have him going undrafted — so there’s a chance Juwan Howard will get him for another campaign. If he does return, Michigan will again have one of the biggest frontcourts in the country, with Howard hoping Caleb Houstancan become more consistent on the wing. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines replace DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks; Frankie Collins showed flashes down the stretch, while Dug McDaniel is a tough, quick freshman entering the fold. Kobe Bufkin, a former McDonald’s All American, will also return on the perimeter.

Story continues

Projected starting lineup:

Dug McDaniel (No. 60 in ESPN 100)

Frankie Collins (2.8 PPG)

Caleb Houstan (10.1 PPG)

Moussa Diabate (9.0 PPG)

Hunter Dickinson (18.6 PPG)

Sports Illustrated

Kevin Sweeny with Sports Illustrated is also very high on Arkansas — he has them as the No. 1 team as well. Sweeny also has four Big Ten teams in his initial ranking, and he has the Wolverines sitting at No. 15. His main concern is if Hunter Dickinson comes back to Michigan next season.

15. Michigan

It was an uneven 2021–22 for Michigan, to say the least, but the Wolverines did end it with a trip to a Sweet 16. The big question that this ranking hinges on is the return of Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is unlikely to get drafted should he go pro now, but his stock may never improve much because of his physical limitations. Should he return as this ranking projects, Juwan Howard can build around him as well as youngsters such as Frankie Collins, Moussa Diabate, Jett Howard and Dug McDaniel.

247sports

Kevin Flaherty with 247sports also has Arkansas as the best team in the nation for 2022-2023. Flaherty has five Big Ten teams in his rankings, and he has Michigan at No. 10.

No. 10

Projected Starting Lineup: Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Hunter Dickinson

247Sports Composite class ranking: No. 7

Getting an All-American back in Hunter Dickinson? Yes please. Houstan and Diabate are former five-stars, who both looked like NBA players at various points this year. Given the chance to develop over a whole offseason, they could hit those peaks more often in 2022-23. Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin are likely to take over for the departed Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones; Collins was excellent in the NCAA Tournament against Colorado State, and Bufkin is likely to hit more jumpers next year after his shot was off his freshman year. Freshman Tarris Reed gives the Wolverines another big center to give Dickinson more cover, while Juwan Howard’s son, Jett, could factor in on the wing quickly.

CBS Sports

Gary Parrish with CBS Sports has UCLA as his best team in 2022-2023, and he also has four Big Ten teams in his rankings. Parrish has Michigan at No. 12, and he says it all depends on what Dickinson, Diabate, and Houstan do with the NBA draft — he assumes all three will return.

12 team logo MICHIGAN The Wolverines’ ranking is based on a returning core of Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, each of whom is a nice college player but nothing resembling a sure-fire first-round pick. For that reason, I’ll assume for now that they’re all back at Michigan, which could then be the favorite in the Big Ten.

1

1