Where Michigan basketball projects in ESPN Joe Lunardi too-early bracket

Michigan basketball will enter the 2021-22 season with a significant amount of turnover.

Gone is star Isaiah Livers, as well as Franz Wagner, Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown. Eli Brooks returns for his fifth-year, as will Hunter Dickinson for his sophomore year, but the team will certainly have a new complexion, especially with senior transfer DeVante’ Jones coming in to run the point.

But with the No. 1 overall class in 2021, recruiting-wise, big things are still expected for the Wolverines.

ESPN bracketology guru Joe Lunardi put out his too-early 2021-22 bracket this week, and he anticipates that for the second-straight year, Michigan will earn a 1-seed.

In the maize and blue’s bracket, the seeding goes as follows:

1. MICHIGAN

2. Alabama

3. Duke

4. Houston

5. St. Bonaventure

6. Illinois

7. Indiana

8. Louisville

9. Texas Tech

10. San Diego State

11. Colorado

12. Belmont

13. UAB

14. Wofford

15. Georgia State

16. Vermont

Lunardi has Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA as the other 1-seeds in this scenario.

