Where do Mets rank in NL East? Analyzing division ahead of 2023 MLB season

The NL East could be the toughest division in baseball for a second straight season, featuring two 101-win teams plus the pennant-winning wonders from Philadelphia, all of whom can make the case they’ll be better this season than last.

It’s top-heavy, to be sure, with the Washington Nationals in a rebuild and the Miami Marlins seemingly forever in small market purgatory, but the pursuit of excellence by the Mets, Phillies, and Atlanta Braves should make for a compelling race for the title.

So how did the offseason reshape the outlook for the division?

Going into spring training, here’s how I rank the five teams:

5. NATIONALS

Talk about a complete tear-down: Three years after winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals went 55-107 last season, the franchise’s worst record since moving from Montreal to Washington in 2005.

How quickly they rebound depends largely on the returns they received in trades for Max Scherzer/Trea Turner in 2021 and Juan Soto/Josh Bell last summer. In those deals ,they acquired some highly-regarded prospects, most notably pitchers Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore, catcher Keibert Ruiz, and shortstop CJ Abrams.

All of them should play in the big leagues this season, but even if they live up to their billing, it figures to be a couple of years before the Nats start to spend again and really try to contend for a division title.



4. MARLINS

The Marlins always seem to be just good enough to be pesky, particularly against the Mets, but will they ever make the leap to contention again? Even Derek Jeter got tired of waiting and resigned last year from his position in ownership, apparently frustrated because of the franchise’s unwillingness to add payroll.



For years now they’ve looked like a team with potential, based on good young starting pitching that was highlighted last year by Sandy Alcantara winning the NL Cy Young award, yet they haven’t won as many as 70 games in a season since 2017, primarily because they never hit much.

Indeed, the Marlins ranked 28th in the majors in runs scored last season, and there is little reason to expect significant improvement in 2023. They did trade pitcher Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for AL batting champ Luis Arraez, but he doesn’t hit for power, and the Marlins didn’t make other impactful moves this offseason.

So though the Marlins have some highly-regarded prospects on the horizon, the wait goes on for this team to be relevant again.

3. PHILLIES

For all the deserved fanfare that came with their October run to the World Series, it’s worth remembering the Phillies finished 14 games behind the Braves and Mets in the NL East last season, grabbing the final Wild Card berth with 87 wins.

So was it simply the perfect timing for a hot streak or something more significant than that? No way to know but one thing for sure -- they spent big to try and capitalize on their strong finish, especially in signing Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal to give them a star shortstop.

Turner complements their power-laden offense nicely, giving the Phillies one of the top lineups in baseball (at least when Bryce Harper returns from Tommy John surgery).

And the signing of Taijuan Walker deepens what looms as a very strong starting rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Throw in the potential impact of Andrew Painter, recently ranked as the top pitching prospect in baseball by MLBPipeline.com, and the Phillies could have plenty of dominance on the mound.

Along the way last year they also improved the defense and bullpen, and neither figures to cost them games to the degree they did in the past. As such, the Phillies loom as a much-improved team that is plenty capable of making it a three-team race to the wire.

2. METS

They let the division get away at the very end last season, mostly because of that sweep by the Braves in Atlanta, but their 101 wins is reason to believe the Mets are here to stay as championship contenders, especially with owner Steve Cohen raising the payroll to a record-setting level this offseason.



Nevertheless, because most of the spending was done to either re-sign their own free agents or swap one star pitcher for another, it’s fair to ask whether the Mets are any better than last season.

They might be, if Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander combine for more than the 34 starts Scherzer and Jacob deGrom made during their injury-dampened 2022 seasons -- and unlike last year, both aces are in top form come October.

Or if rookies Francisco Alvarez and/or Brett Baty emerge at some point during the season as impactful players, potentially adding the power that was lacking last season, especially compared to the Braves and Phillies.

For that matter, the Mets’ failures against very good pitching last October, facing the Braves at season’s end and then the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round, raise questions about the offense going into 2023, especially since no major lineup additions were made in the offseason.

Still, the Mets did score the fifth-most runs in the majors last season, and they’d surely take the opportunity to be in the same position they were going into that last weekend in Atlanta. They just need to play better when it counts most.

1. BRAVES

Of the Big Three in the division they had by far the quietest offseason, but the Braves are now the five-time reigning NL East champs and as such they’ve earned the respect to be considered favorites again until proven otherwise.

The Braves’ only major acquisition was the trade with the Oakland Athletics for catcher Sean Murphy, but that should prove impactful, giving them one of the top young catchers in baseball. It makes them much stronger defensively behind the plate, and the combination of Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud --who will DH in addition to backing up Murphy -- gives the Braves one of the best catching tandems in baseball.

Otherwise, it’s possible the departure of shortstop Dansby Swanson will take a toll, as the Braves are replacing him internally with Vaughn Grissom. Still, they have last year’s rookie sensations, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider, now heading into their first full seasons in the big leagues, and they may also finally be getting back their one-time ace, Mike Soroka, after two years lost to his Achilles injury.

In short, the Braves again will be loaded with young talent that could still be ascending as a group even after winning the World Series two seasons ago.