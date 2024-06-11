Where Memphis football strengthened in the spring, and what the roster looks like now

Memphis football fans got to see a taste of what the 2024 team will look like at the spring game on April 20, but the Tigers' roster already looks different than it did a couple months ago.

Coach Ryan Silverfield waited until the spring transfer portal window closed, but he then brought in a transfer class that includes multiple players from SEC programs and some much-needed help for the Tigers' defense. The class — headlined by Tennessee transfer Elijah Herring and Indiana transfer Kobee Minor — could make the difference in Memphis' push for the College Football Playoff this fall.

"You're seeing guys from SEC programs saying, 'Man, I want to be a part of what they're doing. I want to be a part of this. I want to be a part of that culture and this program,'" Silverfield said earlier this offseason.

All the transfer news came shortly after FedEx announced a $25 million commitment to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Tigers athletes that will span five years.

While most of Memphis' projected depth chart looks similar to spring practices, there are a few key changes heading into the summer. Here's a look at where Memphis strengthened during the spring window.

Multiple potential starters on defense

Like most teams, the Tigers lost their share of players during the spring window. Most notable was cornerback DeAgo Brumfield, who started for Memphis last season but left for Mississippi State.

The secondary was already an area that needed to be upgraded, and Silverfield did just that during the spring window. Minor, an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, figures to be an instant starter.

Ditto for Herring, Tennessee's leading tackler from last season who will slot in next to Chandler Martin to form the best linebacking corps in the AAC. Herring made 79 tackles for the Volunteers last season, while Martin made 94 tackles to lead the Tigers.

And it didn't stop there. The Tigers also picked up defensive end Reggie Grimes, who transferred to Memphis after four seasons at Oklahoma. There's also more depth across all three levels, including more linebackers for what's expected to be a linebacker-heavy scheme under new defensive coordinator Jordon Hankins.

Help on the offensive line — and more depth

One of the first commitments of the spring was from Old Dominion offensive tackle Chris Adams. He'll join a revamped offensive line that could include different players at all five positions.

Adams will compete for the tackle spots with South Carolina transfer Jaylen Nichols and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Keydrell Lewis, both of whom came during the the winter portal window. Nichols was limited during spring practices because of a torn ACL he suffered with South Carolina in the spring of 2023.

The Tigers also picked up UMass transfer running back Greg Derosiers Jr. He'll provide depth in a loaded running back room and could also play a part in the kick return game.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on X @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Reassessing the Memphis football roster after spring transfer additions