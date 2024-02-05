Where Memphis basketball stands in updated March Madness bracket predictions after win

Memphis basketball snapping its four-game losing streak on Saturday might have been good for the soul.

But it didn't do much for the Tigers' March Madness outlook. While Penny Hardaway's team defeated Wichita State at home 65-63 last week, many bracketologists agree that it is still on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble.

As the Tigers get set for their next game on Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN2) at Temple, here’s a look at their résumé and where they sit in the latest March Madness projections, with nine games left in the regular season.

Memphis basketball’s résumé, NET ranking

NET ranking: 80

KenPom ranking: 77

KPI ranking: 55

BPI ranking: 81

Quad 1 record: 1-1

Quad 2 record: 5-3

Quad 3 record: 4-1

Quad 4 record: 5-1

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

On Monday, Memphis was right where it was in Lunardi's bracket the last time he updated it (Feb. 2).

His latest projection has the Tigers at the top of the "next four out" column, with Butler, Virginia, Washington State and Seton Hall ahead of them in the "first four out" category.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Palm's bracketology only stretches as far as the "first four out" designation.

Not only does he not have the Tigers in the field, they're not under the "first four out" heading, either.

Dave Ommen, Bracketville

Memphis got dinged a bit in Ommen's latest bracket, dropping into "next four out" territory. The Tigers are, however, the first team in that group.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Where Memphis basketball stands in updated March Madness predictions