Where is McKayla Maroney now? Olympics gymnast on book about her gymnastics experience

McKayla Maroney was an instrumental part of the U.S. Olympic gymnastic team's 2012 gold-medal team, and was a prominent figure in the world gymnastics community between 2010-2013.

She announced her retirement from the sport in 2016, a full year before coming forward on Twitter as a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of ex-USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Maroney stated that the abuse started when she was just 13 and didn't stop until she left the sport.

The 25-year-old is currently working on a book detailing her story and the lessons she learned from elite gymnastics. On May 18, Maroney wrote on Twitter that "It felt too hard to write about before, but I'm ready now."

McKayla Maroney reacts on the podium after winning the silver medal in the vault competition at North Greenwich Arena in the London 2012 Olympic Games. Her reaction ended up being on of the most viral moments of the games.

When did Maroney last compete at the Olympics?

Maroney only competed at the Olympics once as part of the 2012 U.S. "Fierce Five" team. She retired in February 2016 before competition ramped up for the Rio Olympics.

How many gold medals did Maroney win?

As part of the 2012 London Olympic team, Maroney won a team gold medal, the first team gymnastics title for the United States at the Games since 1996. She finished just over a tenth of a point behind Romania's Sandra Ibasa in the individual vault competition to take home a silver medal in the event. It's where the viral "not impressed" image of Maroney on the podium comes from.

What else did Maroney accomplish in gymnastics?

Maroney dominated vault during her time as an elite gymnast. She placed first in the event at nine different national and international competitions between 2010 and 2013, including the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

What is Maroney doing now?

Turn on the TV during the Olympics and you're likely to see Maroney flipping across your screen — just not on the competition mat in Tokyo. She's starring in a series of Geico commercials in her old Team USA leotard.

She's also working on a singing career. Her songs "Wake Up Call," "COVID LOCKDOWN" and "Spose to Do" are available on streaming platforms.

Where you can follow Maroney:

You can find Maroney on Twitter @McKaylaMaroney, Instagram @mckaylamaroney, TikTok @mckaylamaroney and on Facebook. She also runs a health and wellness Instagram account, @glohe_, that shares everything from skin care tips to inspirational sayings.

