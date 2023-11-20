Where is Maui Invitational in 2023? Why college basketball tournament is in Honolulu

Since its inception in 1984, the Maui Invitational has been a staple in the early college basketball season. However, the 2023 college basketball will have a unique ambiance as it shifts its location to Honolulu.

The tournament, typically hosted by Chaminade University of Honolulu at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, will relocate to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. The original venue is being used to serve as a hub for Maui recovery efforts after destructive wildfires decimated much of Maui in August this year.

The eight teams selected to take part in the 2023 Maui Invitational are Tennessee, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA and Chaminade. The Vols have made three appearances but have failed to come away with championship honors.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Maui Invitational and its venue.

Where is Maui Invitational played?

The Maui Invitational is a college basketball tournament typically held in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The tournament is hosted by Chaminade University of Honolulu and features a field of top college basketball teams from the United States.

This year's event will be played at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, 78 miles away from the original location of Lahaina. The change in location is a result of the wildfires that devastated much of the island of Maui in August this year.

Is the Maui Invitational canceled in 2023?

Despite the wildfires in Hawaii that affected much of the population, the 2023 Maui Invitational was not canceled, but rather relocated to the main island of Honolulu.

The 2023 tournament will take place at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa from Nov. 20 to 22.

What happened to the Lahaina Civic Center?

The wildfires that took place in Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui, devastated much of the area surrounding the Lahaina Civic Center. The evacuations in Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast were triggered by fires fueled by the wind, resulting in the loss of nearly 100 lives.

As the Lahaina Civic Center remains a vital focal point for the ongoing recovery initiatives in response to the Maui wildfires, the tournament relocated to the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in Honolulu.

Maui Invitational bracket

The 2023 Maui Invitational bracket puts some marquee matchups on for college basketball fans. No. 7 Tennessee will take on Syracuse while No. 2 Purdue faces off against No. 11 Gonzaga in the first two games of the bracket.

