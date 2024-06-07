Where do Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp rank among best QB-WR duos?

When the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions in 2021, he and Cooper Kupp quickly developed a rapport on and off the field. In their first season together, Kupp won the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He was also named Offensive Player of the Year and won Super Bowl MVP, completing arguably the best season ever by a wideout.

Now three years later, Stafford and Kupp are still viewed as one of the best QB-WR tandems in the NFL. While their numbers from the last two seasons may not blow anyone away, they were both injured in 2022 and Kupp was less than 100% last season, which is a big reason the All-Pro receiver fell below the 1,000-yard mark each year.

Pro Football Focus ranked the 10 best QB-WR duos in football entering the 2024 season and the combination of Stafford and Kupp were third behind Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill and Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase.

Another combination afflicted by injuries, we have nevertheless seen Stafford and Kupp cook to record-breaking levels when both are healthy. Those injuries have now given the connection competition within the same offense, with Stafford to Puka Nacua another devastating duo last season. But Kupp remains his favorite target.

There’s no question Puka Nacua ate into Kupp’s targets last season, even when both were healthy. Nacua just about became Stafford’s go-to guy, averaging 9.4 targets per game compared to Kupp’s 7.9.

There’s a chance that after the 2024 season, it’ll be Stafford and Nacua ranked somewhere on PFF’s list instead of Stafford and Kupp, but for now, it’s the veteran who gets the nod in the top three.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire