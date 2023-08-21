Where Matt Leinart ranks Drake Maye among Heisman contenders

Former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, winning the award back in 2004 with the Trojans. The now college football analyst is getting ready for the upcoming college football season and has his top Heisman candidates for 2023.

Leinart recently released his list of the top five contenders with Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams taking the No. 1 spot after winning it last season.

But not far behind Williams is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye who checks in at No. 3. Here is what Leinart had to say about Maye’s chances to win the Heisman this year via On3:

Potentially QB1 in the 2023 NFL Draft, depending on what evaluators and NFL decision makers think, Maye showed off his dual-threat ability in a prolific 2022 campaign. Leinart has no doubts about Maye holding up his end of the bargain this season, but worries about the Tar Heels as a whole. “I mean the dude just has a sick name. Drake Maye, Heisman trophy winner — it just sounds perfect. This kid is an absolute stud. He’s a dual threat quarterback. He will for sure be a Top 5 pick in next year’s NFL draft. The only question mark is: Will they win enough games?” Leinart said.

Maye is behind Williams and Michigan running back Blake Corum on the list but did beat out Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

The Heisman race should be a fun one to watch this season and Maye will be right in the middle of things if he can perform like he did last year.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire