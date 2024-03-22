Where is Marquette University? What to know ahead of March Madness game

March Madness — with its huge comebacks and massive upsets — continues.

No. 2 Marquette University plays No. 15 Western Kentucky in their first-round game on Friday. The two universities will square off in Indianapolis for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at 2 p.m. ET.

Here's what to know about Marquette before tipoff.

Where is Marquette University?

Marquette University is a private, Jesuit university in Milwaukee. It opened its doors in August 1881.

When does Marquette play?

Marquette vs. Western Kentucky start time: 2:00 p.m. ET.

What is Marquette's mascot?

The Marquette Golden Eagles. The school changed its mascot in 1994, though its sports teams were known as the Gold for one week in May 2005, according to Marquette's website.

