Where is Marquette ranked in this week's Associated Press men's top 25 poll?

The Marquette men's basketball team didn't move in the latest Associated Press top 25.

The Golden Eagles (3-0) remained No. 4 in the rankings that were released on Monday, the same spot they were in last week, but opportunities await.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU at No. 3 in his ballot.)

Who did Marquette beat last week?

MU had only one game, but it was the biggest victory of the season. Preseason first-team All-American Tyler Kolek shook off a nasty ankle injury to lead the Golden Eagles to a 71-64 victory over then No. 23 Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.

The Fighting Illini fell out of the top 25 this week.

The teams ranked above MU didn't lose last week. No. 1 Kansas had an impressive victory over Kentucky, No. 2 Purdue beat Xavier and No. 3 Arizona had easy wins over Southern, Belmont and Texas-Arlington.

Maui Invitational brings challenges with UCLA, Kansas, Purdue and Tennessee in field

The Golden Eagles likely won't stay in the same spot in next week's poll.

The loaded Maui Invitational field provides a chance for MU to significantly bolster its résumé.

MU opens with UCLA on Monday night, a team loaded with international talent. An opportunity to likely face top-ranked Kansas, which plays Division II Chaminade, awaits the winner of MU-UCLA.

Ranked teams Purdue, Tennessee (No.7) and Gonzaga (No. 11) are also in the field.

Yes, five of the top 11 teams are in the Maui Invitational. If MU can win three games in three days, it will be the No. 1 team in the country next week.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles are ranked No. 4 in AP top 25