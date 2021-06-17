Where Malachi Nelson ranks among Oklahoma QB signees since 2000

In recent years, Lincoln Riley is known for being a quarterback whisperer, producing top-tier talent under center. With his resume- Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray first overall picks and Heisman Trophy winners, along with Jalen Hurts who was drafted in the second round and a Heisman runner up- it is no surprise that highly sought after recruits at the position dream of donning Crimson and Cream.

2023 five-star recruit Malachi Nelson is the next in the lineup. He is the guy that Riley is vying for. Nelson has a remarkable 0.9990 grade, the same as Arch Manning, and is regarded as the No. 2 overall prospect at the position and the No. 1 overall in the state of California for the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports.

The Sooners are poised to win the recruiting battle for Nelson. According to his crystal ball prediction, he is 100% set on becoming a Sooner and arriving in Norman. Obviously acquiring Nelson’s services would be a colossal victory for OU. He fits Riley’s QB mold- smooth release, high decision making skills and escapability element to extend plays. Here is a look at where Nelson ranks among OU’s quarterback signees dating back to 2000. Let the walk down memory lane commence.

Justice Hansen (2014)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9338 Four-star prospect from Edmond, OK No. 4 quarterback in the 2014 recruiting class

Landry Jones (2008)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9497 Four-star prospect from Artesia, NM No. 5 quarterback in the 2008 recruiting class

Cody Thomas (2013)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9529 Four-star prospect from Colleyville, TX No. 8 quarterback in the 2013 recruiting class

Blake Bell (2010)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9667 Four-star prospect from Wichita, KS No. 1 quarterback in the 2010 recruiting class

Brent Rawls (2001)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9743 Four-star prospect from Shreveport, LA No. 6 quarterback in the 2001 recruiting class

Tommy Grady (2003)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9819 Four-star prospect from Huntington Beach, CA No. 3 quarterback in the 2003 recruiting class

Malachi Nelson (2023)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9990 Five-star prospect from Los Alamitos, CA No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class

Spencer Rattler (2019)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9942 Five-star prospect from Phoenix, AZ No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class

Caleb Williams (2021)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9970 Five-star prospect from Washington, DC No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class

Rhett Bomar (2004)

247Sports Composite Grade: 0.9982 Five-Star recruiting from Grand Prairie, TX No. 1 quarterback in the 2004 class

