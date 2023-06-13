Where major recruiting services rank LSU after addition of Joel Rogers

The Tigers landed their 16th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Monday when 2024 Saint Francisville West Feliciana safety Joel Rogers announced his commitment to LSU.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot, 180-pound Rogers is the No. 304 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 player in the state of Louisiana. The Tigers continue to do a good job of landing in-state talent under Brian Kelly, and Rogers is the latest pickup.

It hasn’t been all good news this week for LSU as it suffered its first decommitment of the 2024 cycle in tight end Tayvion Galloway. Still, LSU is shaping up to land a very strong class once again.

Here’s where it sits in the latest recruiting rankings from major services.

247Sports

National Ranking: 7

SEC Ranking: 2

Average Rating: 90.24

On3

National Ranking: 10

SEC Ranking: 5

Average Rating: 89.34

Score: 91.219

Rivals

National Ranking: 5

SEC Ranking: 2

Star Average: 3.5

Points: 1818

