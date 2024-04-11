Where will Magpies finish in Premier League?

[Getty Images]

Podcaster Kris Wallace believes Newcastle will draw with Tottenham on Saturday but will still have enough to finish in a position that will qualify for European competition next season.

Eddie Howe's side are currently eighth in the Premier League, 12 points behind Spurs in fourth but just two points behind Manchester United in sixth.

"I think it will be a tight one, I think Tottenham are a good enough team to get something out of it," Wallace told the Total Sport: Newcastle United Podcast on BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I'll go for a draw. Although Spurs aren't in the best form ever, given our injury crisis, a draw would be good.

"It's going to go down to the last game I think but we'll probably have European football secure at that point. We just don't know which competition it'll be in, I think it'll go right down to the wire.

"I don't think we've ever finished above Manchester United in the Premier League and that's what worries me."

Raul Kohli said: "I'm going to say 2-1 to Newcastle. We're in form and Tottenham are pulling a Tottenham at this stage of the season.

"I think we can finish fifth with our run-in, with Tottenham's run-in, with Manchester United's run-in - if we don't lose any more players, which has been the issue."

Comedian Anth Young added: "I'm going to go sixth. You'd take any kind of European competition, wouldn't you?"

