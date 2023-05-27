Where Mack Brown ranks on Sporting News’ college football coach rankings

Mack Brown and the North Carolina football program look to regroup for the 2023 season after losing four straight to end the 2022 campaign. The Tar Heels got off to a 9-1 start before dropping the final four games including the ACC Championship Game against Clemson and the Holiday Bowl against Oregon.

As we go into this season, UNC may not be a favorite to win the ACC but they are right there behind Clemson and Florida State. And Brown will be a key part in whatever success UNC has in 2023.

The Sporting News recently put out its updated rankings of coaches in college football going into next season. Brown didn’t crack the Top 10 but did find himself just a few spots out.

Brown checked in at No. 12 in the rankings:

Lowdown: Brown – like Saban – is closing in on the 300-win mark. He led the Tar Heels to nine wins and a trip to the ACC championship game, and he has another year with Drake Maye at quarterback. That’s two straight NFL quarterbacks he’s helped develop. Brown’s tenure with the Tar Heels has had ups-and-downs on the field, but he remains a first-class coach in the era of NIL and the transfer portal. He’s also one of five national championship-winning coaches in the game.

The No. 12 ranking is up three spots from last season for the head coach and if they find success this season, he will move up once again.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire