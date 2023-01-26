Where do Luke Fickell and Deion Sanders rank among offseason hires?

Wisconsin football made a massive splash this offseason by hiring former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to lead the program.

College Football News recently put together an offseason list of the best head coaching hires. The list included Deion Sanders at Colorado, Fickell at Wisconsin, and Matt Rhule down the road at Nebraska among others.

Fickell came to Wisconsin with arguably the best resume of any offseason hire, having taken Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2021. He has gone 63-25 as a head coach before even stepping foot on campus in Madison.

Where does CFN rank him? Here is a look at their rankings of the top offseason hires:

Scott Satterfield - Cincinnati

New University of Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield speaks during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Satterfield holds a 76-48 record as a head coach at the University of Louisville and Appalachian State.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former School: Louisville

Jamey Chadwell - Liberty

Dec 26, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell talk at mid field before the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former School: Coastal Carolina

Jeff Brohm - Louisville

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during a practice, Friday, March 4, 2022 at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette.

Former School: Purdue

Hugh Freeze - Auburn

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former School: Liberty

Matt Rhule - Nebraska

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Former School: Baylor (Carolina Panthers)

Deion Sanders - Colorado

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former School: Jackson State

Luke Fickell - Wisconsin

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former School: Cincinnati

