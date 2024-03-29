Where LSU women’s basketball’s national title odds stand before the Sweet 16

LSU sits two wins away from back-to-back Final Four appearances, but it won’t come easy. The Tigers will have to go through UCLA before a potential Elite Eight meeting with Iowa or Colorado.

The first weekend wasn’t LSU’s smoothest. LSU struggled with Rice and followed it up with a rough first half against Middle Tennessee. Bettors took notice and LSU’s national championship odds took a hit.

According to FanDuel, the Tigers are now at +1000 to win it all. That’s a step back from the +750 where LSU began the tournament. Despite the odds being worse, LSU remains the third-best nationally. South Carolina has distanced its lead on the field, now at -165. Iowa is second at +750.

Those odds speak to how dominant South Carolina has been this year. The Gamecocks are 34-0 and sit four wins away from a perfect season. LSU avoided South Carolina in the tournament last year after Dawn Staley’s group was upset by Iowa in the Final Four.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire