Where LSU’s Tiger Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in EA Sports’ College Football 25

We are 24 days away from the official release of EA Sports College Football 25. I don’t know about you guys but I have been waiting on this game for a decade.

As we get closer to the release date, EA Sports will be releasing more info about the game. On Tuesday, they released the top 25 toughest places to play in the game. Of course, LSU made the list.

Tiger Stadium ranks as the No. 3 toughest place to play in College Football 25. Texas A&M holds the No. 1 spot and Alabama sits at No. 2. As with most things, the SEC is well represented in the top 25 as 12 of the top 25 toughest places to play are SEC schools.

Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams that failed to make the top 25. I can’t wait to get in the game and see how loud it is during a Saturday night game in Baton Rouge.

Kicking off #CFB25 Rankings Week with the Toughest Places to Play Are we making friends yet? Top 25 | 🔗 : https://t.co/QJRUvTib0f pic.twitter.com/ZnWbdmJGbI — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2024

