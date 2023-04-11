Where LSU stands in On3’s updated 2024 consensus recruiting rankings

On3 has released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2024 class, and LSU is just outside the top 10.

The Tigers currently have 12 commitments for the class. The emphasis of this class so far has been to build more depth at the linebacker position. LSU has lost a lot of linebackers to the transfer portal and injuries lately so Brian Kelly is trying to rebuild that aspect of the team.

He has an incredible building block to base the linebackers around with talented sophomore Harold Perkins. With the loss of Walker Howard to the transfer portal, LSU was looking to recruit another talented quarterback and it has landed one in four-star Colin Hurley from Jacksonville, Florida.

This class is far from being complete and these rankings are just based on high school players for now. Kelly likes to be aggressive in the transfer portal and bring in talented guys with a lot of experience from there.

We will see how it all shakes out.

Updated On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings 🚨https://t.co/sm0v6YrTG8 pic.twitter.com/EUd4NQ2sz3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 10, 2023

More Football!

