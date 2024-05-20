Where LSU stands in On3’s power rankings after spring practice, 2nd portal window

Spring practice is now complete for LSU and every other college football team around the country. Most players who entered the transfer portal at its conclusion have now found landing spots in the second window.

We have a much better idea of how teams’ rosters are shaping up entering the 2024 season, and while there could still be a few surprises between now and Week 1, those are pretty much solidified now.

With that in mind, On3’s Jesse Simonton updated his SEC power rankings, and LSU unsurprisingly stands near the middle of the pack in the first season of the league’s expansion to 16 teams.

Here’s what Simonton had to say about the Tigers, who he ranked at No. 7.

It’s hard not to be down on LSU’s 2024 ceiling after the Tigers exited the spring with continued questions defensively, and then whiffed on key targets in the transfer portal. Brian Kelly upgraded LSU’s defensive staff, but the failures to add more than a single defensive tackle (and zero DBs) in the second window leaves the Tigers’ defense shorthanded before the season even begins. While the offense should remain really good, it’s likely to take (a natural) slight step back after losing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and two 1st-round picks at wideout.

It’s hard to argue with a lot of Simonton’s points here. While expectations remain high for the offense, it probably won’t be as good as a group that featured three first-round picks last season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers actually lost multiple starters from a defense that already had significant holes and didn’t do much to address those positions this spring, aside from the addition of Grand Valley State defensive tackle Jay’viar Suggs, who was a productive Division II player, but it remains to be seen how his skillset will translate to the SEC.

The Tigers will hope to push for an SEC title and a playoff spot, but with no divisions in the conference anymore, it’s not going to be easy to do.

