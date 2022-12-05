Where LSU stands in latest polls and rankings after SEC Championship loss to Georgia
It wasn’t that long ago that LSU ranked in the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings and was pushing for a spot in the final four. Now, after suffering back-to-back losses to a 5-7 Texas A&M team and Georgia in the SEC Championship, this team has taken quite a step back.
The final CFP Rankings were released on Sunday as part of the selection show for the semifinals and New Year’s Six Bowl games, and LSU fell to No. 17. The Tigers will miss the NY6 and will instead face Big Ten runner-up Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Here’s where the Tigers rank in the final CFP Rankings, as far as other polls and advanced metrics at the culmination of the 2022 regular season.
College Football Playoff Rankings
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking: 17 (-3)
The FINAL top-25 CFP rankings ⬇️
Where did your team land? pic.twitter.com/YKBLpG8oJn
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 4, 2022
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ranking: 15 (-2)
Points: 635
Ohio State moves past TCU into third in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll https://t.co/FMs3F9hzih via @USATODAY
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 4, 2022
AP Top 25
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking: 16 (-6)
Points: 660
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-UGA
2-Michigan
3-TCU
4-Ohio St
5-Bama
6-Tennessee
7-Utah
8-USC
9-Penn St
10-Clemson
11-Kansas St
12-Washington
13-Florida St
14-Tulane
15-Oregon
16-LSU
17-Oregon St
18-UCLA
19-Notre Dame
20-South Carolina
21-Texas
22-UTSA
23-Troy
24-Miss St
25-NC St
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022
ESPN Football Power Index
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Ranking: 13 (-1)
FPI: 15.1
College Football Top 25 according the @ESPN’s FPIhttps://t.co/vCelWQMAS5 pic.twitter.com/DquoOHADrW
— On3 (@On3sports) December 4, 2022
ESPN SP+
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking: 18 (-3)
Rating: 15.9
END-OF-REGULAR SEASON SP+ RANKINGS:
* UGA is distancing itself (though Michigan's trying hard to keep up)
* NMSU with a LATE-SEASON CHARGE
* I'm *pretty* sure the committee will agree with the Résumé SP+ top 4 (though maybe with 3-4 flipped)https://t.co/C0Q4RmnIny
— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 4, 2022
Composite Ranking
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking: 13.8
[listicle id=61580]
[vertical-gallery id=61620]