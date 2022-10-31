LSU remains in top 10 of ESPN’s FPI after bye week
The Tigers had the weekend off as they prepare to host Alabama on Saturday with the SEC West potentially on the line. In the meantime, there wasn’t a ton of chaos in the college football world.
Penn State gave Ohio State a scare before the Buckeyes ultimately pulled away, as did Florida against No. 1 Georgia. There were a few upsets, however, as Oklahoma State was blanked in an embarrassing loss to Kansas State and Wake Forest was demolished by Louisville in a game where quarterback Sam Hartman had six turnovers in one quarter.
Now that the dust has settled, here’s where the Tigers stand in the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Oklahoma Sooners (5-3)
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 27-13 at Iowa State
FPI: 9.6
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 26-9 at Nebraska
FPI: 9.6
Maryland Terrapins (6-2)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.7
Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.9
Florida State Seminoles (5-3)
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 41-16 vs. Georgia Tech
FPI: 10.0
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 38-13 vs. Stanford
FPI: 10.1
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 31-0 vs. Rutgers
FPI: 10.9
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 41-24 at Syracuse
FPI: 11.6
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 12.3
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 48-0 vs. Oklahoma State
FPI: 12.8
Baylor Bears (5-3)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 45-17 at Texas Tech
FPI: 13.0
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 41-31 at West Virginia
FPI: 13.7
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 31-28 at Texas A&M
FPI: 14.5
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Syndication: York Daily Record
Week 9 Result: L 44-31 vs. Ohio State
FPI: 14.6
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Week 9 Result: W 42-24 at California
FPI: 14.7
USC Trojans (7-1)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 45-37 at Arizona
FPI: 14.8
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 16.0
Utah Utes (6-2)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 21-17 at Washington State
FPI: 16.6
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 18.4
Texas Longhorns (5-3)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 18.6
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky
FPI: 21.8
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: W 29-7 vs. Michigan State
FPI: 22.5
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida
FPI: 28.2
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: Bye
FPI: 28.4
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Week 9 Result: W 44-31 at Penn State
FPI: 28.8