LSU remains in top 10 of ESPN’s FPI after bye week

The Tigers had the weekend off as they prepare to host Alabama on Saturday with the SEC West potentially on the line. In the meantime, there wasn’t a ton of chaos in the college football world.

Penn State gave Ohio State a scare before the Buckeyes ultimately pulled away, as did Florida against No. 1 Georgia. There were a few upsets, however, as Oklahoma State was blanked in an embarrassing loss to Kansas State and Wake Forest was demolished by Louisville in a game where quarterback Sam Hartman had six turnovers in one quarter.

Now that the dust has settled, here’s where the Tigers stand in the latest top 25 rankings from ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Oklahoma Sooners (5-3)

Week 9 Result: W 27-13 at Iowa State

FPI: 9.6

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Week 9 Result: W 26-9 at Nebraska

FPI: 9.6

Maryland Terrapins (6-2)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.7

Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.9

Florida State Seminoles (5-3)

Week 9 Result: W 41-16 vs. Georgia Tech

FPI: 10.0

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Week 9 Result: W 38-13 vs. Stanford

FPI: 10.1

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)

Week 9 Result: W 31-0 vs. Rutgers

FPI: 10.9

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3)

Week 9 Result: W 41-24 at Syracuse

FPI: 11.6

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 12.3

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Week 9 Result: W 48-0 vs. Oklahoma State

FPI: 12.8

Baylor Bears (5-3)

Week 9 Result: W 45-17 at Texas Tech

FPI: 13.0

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 41-31 at West Virginia

FPI: 13.7

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Week 9 Result: W 31-28 at Texas A&M

FPI: 14.5

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Week 9 Result: L 44-31 vs. Ohio State

FPI: 14.6

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Week 9 Result: W 42-24 at California

FPI: 14.7

USC Trojans (7-1)

Week 9 Result: W 45-37 at Arizona

FPI: 14.8

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 16.0

Utah Utes (6-2)

Week 9 Result: W 21-17 at Washington State

FPI: 16.6

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 18.4

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 18.6

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 44-6 vs. Kentucky

FPI: 21.8

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 29-7 vs. Michigan State

FPI: 22.5

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 42-20 vs. Florida

FPI: 28.2

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Week 9 Result: Bye

FPI: 28.4

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Week 9 Result: W 44-31 at Penn State

FPI: 28.8

