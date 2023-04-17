Where LSU stands in the latest 247Sports composite recruiting rankings

Brian Kelly and LSU are off to a strong start on the 2024 trail with the Tigers sitting fourth in the latest recruiting rankings from 247Sports.

LSU has 12 commits with the highest-rated player being Maurice Williams, a top-100 linebacker out of Texas. LSU could still use some reinforcements at the top of the class. According to 247, Williams is the only top 100 recruit in the class.

LSU has just one more recruit in the top 200 — Kolaj Cobbins, also a linebacker.

Kelly has made it a point to beef up in the trenches. LSU landed several blue-chip offensive linemen in 2023 but struggled to seal the deal with some interior defensive linemen. That’s sure to be a heavy focus as LSU enters the back half of this recruiting cycle.

LSU already has its quarterback in Colin Hurley after he reclassified out of the 2025 class.

Another area that will continue to receive focus is the secondary. LSU will rely on transfers at corner again this fall and this staff needs to continue to add young talent to that room.

But all things considered, LSU’s in a good spot right now, and after seeing the work the staff has done these last two cycles, expect LSU to finish strong again.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire