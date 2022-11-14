Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after sealing SEC West title
The Tigers have clinched a division title in Year 1 under Brian Kelly and will be heading to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 3.
LSU clinched by virtue of a win over Arkansas on Saturday, but it wasn’t exactly pretty. The Tigers’ offense struggled, and Jayden Daniels turned the ball over twice while being sacked seven times.
The victory may have sealed LSU’s spot in the title game, but it was far from a confidence-inspiring performance. As a result, the Tigers actually fell one spot in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings.
Here’s how the top 25 breaks down after Week 11.
Oklahoma Sooners (5-5)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 23-20 at West Virginia
FPI: 9.3
Florida Gators (6-4)
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
Week 11 Result: W 38-6 vs. South Carolina
FPI: 9.5
Wisconsin Badgers (5-5)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 24-10 at Iowa
FPI: 9.5
Louisville Cardinals (6-4)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 31-16 at Clemson
FPI: 10.4
UCF Knights (8-2)
Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 38-31 at Tulane
FPI: 10.6
Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 45-19 vs. Georgia
FPI: 10.6
Baylor Bears (6-4)
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 31-3 vs. Kansas State
FPI: 11.1
Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3)
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 31-3 vs. Northwestern
FPI: 11.3
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 35-32 at Navy
FPI: 12.0
TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 17-10 at Texas
FPI: 14.1
Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 30-24 vs. Alabama
FPI: 14.4
USC Trojans (9-1)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 55-17 vs. Colorado
FPI: 14.4
Oregon Ducks (8-2)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 11 Result: L 37-34 vs. Washington
FPI: 14.7
Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 31-3 at Baylor
FPI: 14.8
Florida State Seminoles (7-3)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 38-3 at Syracuse
FPI: 15.1
LSU Tigers (8-2)
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Week 11 Result: W 13-10 at Arkansas
FPI: 15.9
Clemson Tigers (9-1)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 31-16 vs. Louisville
FPI: 17.1
Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 30-0 vs. Maryland
FPI: 17.3
Texas Longhorns (6-4)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: L 17-10 vs. TCU
FPI: 18.3
Utah Utes (8-2)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 42-7 vs Stanford
FPI: 18.4
Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 66-24 vs. Missouri
FPI: 21.7
Michigan Wolverines (10-0)
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 34-3 vs. Nebraska
FPI: 23.8
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)
Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images
Week 11 Result: W 30-24 at Ole Miss
FPI: 27.0
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Week 11 Result: W 56-14 vs. Indiana
FPI: 28.0
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: W 45-19 at Mississippi State
FPI: 29.4