Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after sealing SEC West title

The Tigers have clinched a division title in Year 1 under Brian Kelly and will be heading to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 3.

LSU clinched by virtue of a win over Arkansas on Saturday, but it wasn’t exactly pretty. The Tigers’ offense struggled, and Jayden Daniels turned the ball over twice while being sacked seven times.

The victory may have sealed LSU’s spot in the title game, but it was far from a confidence-inspiring performance. As a result, the Tigers actually fell one spot in the latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings.

Here’s how the top 25 breaks down after Week 11.

Oklahoma Sooners (5-5)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 23-20 at West Virginia

FPI: 9.3

Florida Gators (6-4)

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Week 11 Result: W 38-6 vs. South Carolina

FPI: 9.5

Wisconsin Badgers (5-5)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 24-10 at Iowa

FPI: 9.5

Louisville Cardinals (6-4)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 31-16 at Clemson

FPI: 10.4

UCF Knights (8-2)

Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 38-31 at Tulane

FPI: 10.6

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 45-19 vs. Georgia

FPI: 10.6

Baylor Bears (6-4)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 31-3 vs. Kansas State

FPI: 11.1

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 31-3 vs. Northwestern

FPI: 11.3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 35-32 at Navy

FPI: 12.0

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 17-10 at Texas

FPI: 14.1

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 30-24 vs. Alabama

FPI: 14.4

USC Trojans (9-1)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 55-17 vs. Colorado

FPI: 14.4

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Week 11 Result: L 37-34 vs. Washington

FPI: 14.7

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 31-3 at Baylor

FPI: 14.8

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 38-3 at Syracuse

FPI: 15.1

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Week 11 Result: W 13-10 at Arkansas

FPI: 15.9

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 31-16 vs. Louisville

FPI: 17.1

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 30-0 vs. Maryland

FPI: 17.3

Texas Longhorns (6-4)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 17-10 vs. TCU

FPI: 18.3

Utah Utes (8-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 42-7 vs Stanford

FPI: 18.4

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 66-24 vs. Missouri

FPI: 21.7

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 34-3 vs. Nebraska

FPI: 23.8

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Week 11 Result: W 30-24 at Ole Miss

FPI: 27.0

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Week 11 Result: W 56-14 vs. Indiana

FPI: 28.0

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: W 45-19 at Mississippi State

FPI: 29.4

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire