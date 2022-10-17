Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after win at Florida

The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Florida Gators to four games in a rivalry that, despite the downturn over the last few seasons, they’ve dominated in recent years.

Now, it’s on to the next one as 5-2 (3-1 SEC) LSU returns home to Death Valley for a crucial matchup in the SEC West against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who enter this contest at 7-0 after surviving a shootout of their own against Auburn.

LSU’s lone test against a top-10 opponent this season went awry when it lost 40-13 to Tennessee in Week 6, but this seems like a much friendlier matchup for a Tigers team that may have found a spark on offense in Gainesville.

It was a wild week around the sport that saw quite a bit of shakeup, headlined by the Vols ending a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. Here’s where things stand in the ESPN Football Power Index as the dust has settled.

Florida State Seminoles (4-3)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 7 Result: L 34-28 vs. Clemson

FPI: 9.4

Syracuse Orange (6-0)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 24-9 vs. NC State

FPI: 9.5

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.6

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 16-14 vs. Stanford

FPI: 10.6

Maryland Terrapins (5-2)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 38-33 at Indiana

FPI: 10.8

UCF Knights (5-1)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 70-13 vs. Temple

FPI: 11.6

Baylor Bears (3-3)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at West Virginia

FPI: 11.7

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 26-14 at Illinois

FPI: 11.9

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at TCU

FPI: 12.2

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 27-17 at Kentucky

FPI: 12.2

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Week 7 Result: L 41-17 at Michigan

FPI: 12.8

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 43-40 at Oklahoma State

FPI: 13.4

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 13.

LSU Tigers (5-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 45-35 at Florida

FPI: 14.2

USC Trojans (6-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-42 at Utah

FPI: 15.3

Utah Utes (5-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 43-42 vs. USC

FPI: 16.2

Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 48-34 vs. Auburn

FPI: 16.6

Clemson Tigers (7-0)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 7 Result: W 34-28 at Florida State

FPI: 16.6

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

Week 7 Result: W 52-49 vs. Alabama

FPI: 20.2

Texas Longhorns (5-2)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 7 Result: W 24-21 vs. Iowa State

FPI: 20.5

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Week 7 Result: W 41-17 vs. Penn State

FPI: 22.2

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 55-0 vs. Vanderbilt

FPI: 28.0

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 52-49 at Tennessee

FPI: 28.5

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 28.7

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire