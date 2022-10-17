Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after win at Florida

Tyler Nettuno
·3 min read

The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Florida Gators to four games in a rivalry that, despite the downturn over the last few seasons, they’ve dominated in recent years.

Now, it’s on to the next one as 5-2 (3-1 SEC) LSU returns home to Death Valley for a crucial matchup in the SEC West against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who enter this contest at 7-0 after surviving a shootout of their own against Auburn.

LSU’s lone test against a top-10 opponent this season went awry when it lost 40-13 to Tennessee in Week 6, but this seems like a much friendlier matchup for a Tigers team that may have found a spark on offense in Gainesville.

It was a wild week around the sport that saw quite a bit of shakeup, headlined by the Vols ending a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. Here’s where things stand in the ESPN Football Power Index as the dust has settled.

Florida State Seminoles (4-3)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 7 Result: L 34-28 vs. Clemson

FPI: 9.4

Syracuse Orange (6-0)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 24-9 vs. NC State

FPI: 9.5

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.6

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 9.6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 16-14 vs. Stanford

FPI: 10.6

Maryland Terrapins (5-2)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 38-33 at Indiana

FPI: 10.8

UCF Knights (5-1)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 70-13 vs. Temple

FPI: 11.6

Baylor Bears (3-3)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at West Virginia

FPI: 11.7

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 26-14 at Illinois

FPI: 11.9

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at TCU

FPI: 12.2

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 27-17 at Kentucky

FPI: 12.2

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 41-17 at Michigan

FPI: 12.8

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 43-40 at Oklahoma State

FPI: 13.4

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 13.

LSU Tigers (5-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 45-35 at Florida

FPI: 14.2

USC Trojans (6-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 43-42 at Utah

FPI: 15.3

Utah Utes (5-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 43-42 vs. USC

FPI: 16.2

Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 48-34 vs. Auburn

FPI: 16.6

Clemson Tigers (7-0)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 7 Result: W 34-28 at Florida State

FPI: 16.6

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

Week 7 Result: W 52-49 vs. Alabama

FPI: 20.2

Texas Longhorns (5-2)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 7 Result: W 24-21 vs. Iowa State

FPI: 20.5

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Week 7 Result: W 41-17 vs. Penn State

FPI: 22.2

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: W 55-0 vs. Vanderbilt

FPI: 28.0

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: L 52-49 at Tennessee

FPI: 28.5

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 7 Result: Bye

FPI: 28.7

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories