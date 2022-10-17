Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after win at Florida
The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Florida Gators to four games in a rivalry that, despite the downturn over the last few seasons, they’ve dominated in recent years.
Now, it’s on to the next one as 5-2 (3-1 SEC) LSU returns home to Death Valley for a crucial matchup in the SEC West against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who enter this contest at 7-0 after surviving a shootout of their own against Auburn.
LSU’s lone test against a top-10 opponent this season went awry when it lost 40-13 to Tennessee in Week 6, but this seems like a much friendlier matchup for a Tigers team that may have found a spark on offense in Gainesville.
It was a wild week around the sport that saw quite a bit of shakeup, headlined by the Vols ending a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. Here’s where things stand in the ESPN Football Power Index as the dust has settled.
Florida State Seminoles (4-3)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Week 7 Result: L 34-28 vs. Clemson
FPI: 9.4
Syracuse Orange (6-0)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 24-9 vs. NC State
FPI: 9.5
Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Week 7 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.6
Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: Bye
FPI: 9.6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 16-14 vs. Stanford
FPI: 10.6
Maryland Terrapins (5-2)
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 38-33 at Indiana
FPI: 10.8
UCF Knights (5-1)
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 70-13 vs. Temple
FPI: 11.6
Baylor Bears (3-3)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at West Virginia
FPI: 11.7
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2)
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 26-14 at Illinois
FPI: 11.9
Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 43-40 at TCU
FPI: 12.2
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 27-17 at Kentucky
FPI: 12.2
Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 41-17 at Michigan
FPI: 12.8
TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 43-40 at Oklahoma State
FPI: 13.4
Oregon Ducks (5-1)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: Bye
FPI: 13.
LSU Tigers (5-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 45-35 at Florida
FPI: 14.2
USC Trojans (6-1)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 43-42 at Utah
FPI: 15.3
Utah Utes (5-2)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 43-42 vs. USC
FPI: 16.2
Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 48-34 vs. Auburn
FPI: 16.6
Clemson Tigers (7-0)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Week 7 Result: W 34-28 at Florida State
FPI: 16.6
Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
Week 7 Result: W 52-49 vs. Alabama
FPI: 20.2
Texas Longhorns (5-2)
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Week 7 Result: W 24-21 vs. Iowa State
FPI: 20.5
Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Week 7 Result: W 41-17 vs. Penn State
FPI: 22.2
Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: W 55-0 vs. Vanderbilt
FPI: 28.0
Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: L 52-49 at Tennessee
FPI: 28.5
Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Week 7 Result: Bye
FPI: 28.7