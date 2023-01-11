Where LSU stands in the final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Another season is in the books as Georgia went back-to-back under Kirby Smart, beating the brakes off TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship.

With everything wrapped up and our attention turning to spring ball and the 2023 season, USA TODAY Sports released the final coaches poll of the season. To no surprise, it’s topped by the Bulldogs followed by the Horned Frogs.

LSU, which finished with 10 wins in coach Brian Kelly’s first season and a big victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, cracked the top 15. Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the coaches poll following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Texas Longhorns (8-5)

Points: 69

Previous Ranking: 21

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-4)

Points: 134

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-5)

Points: 164

Previous Ranking: 19

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4)

Points: 193

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

UCLA Bruins (9-4)

Points: 238

Previous Ranking: 18

Troy Trojans (12-2)

Points: 314

Previous Ranking: 24

Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4)

Points: 364

Previous Ranking: 23

Notre Dame Fighing Irish (9-4)

Points: 498

Previous Ranking: 20

Oregon State Beavers (10-3)

Points: 690

Previous Ranking: 16

Oregon Ducks (10-3)

Points: 708

Previous Ranking: 14

LSU Tigers (10-4)

Points: 766

Previous Ranking: 15

Kansas State Wildcats (10-4)

Points: 769

Previous Ranking: 9

USC Trojans (11-3)

Points: 829

Previous Ranking: 8

Clemson Tigers (11-3)

Points: 839

Previous Ranking: 11

Utah Utes (10-4)

Points: 878

Previous Ranking: 10

Florida State Seminoles (10-3)

Points: 926

Previous Ranking: 13

Tulane Green Wave (12-2)

Points: 981

Previous Ranking: 17

Washington Huskies (11-2)

Points: 1091

Previous Ranking: 12

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)

Points: 1199

Previous Ranking: 7

Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)

Points: 1273

Previous Ranking: 6

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

Points: 1329

Previous Ranking: 5

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

Points: 1404

Previous Ranking: 3

Michigan Wolverines (13-1)

Points: 1423

Previous Ranking: 2

TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)

Points: 1482

Previous Ranking: 4

Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)

Points: 1575

Previous Ranking: 1

