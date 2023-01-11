Where LSU stands in the final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll
Another season is in the books as Georgia went back-to-back under Kirby Smart, beating the brakes off TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship.
With everything wrapped up and our attention turning to spring ball and the 2023 season, USA TODAY Sports released the final coaches poll of the season. To no surprise, it’s topped by the Bulldogs followed by the Horned Frogs.
LSU, which finished with 10 wins in coach Brian Kelly’s first season and a big victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, cracked the top 15. Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the coaches poll following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Texas Longhorns (8-5)
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Points: 69
Previous Ranking: 21
Fresno State Bulldogs (10-4)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 134
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-5)
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Points: 164
Previous Ranking: 19
Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4)
Syndication: El Paso Times
Points: 193
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
UCLA Bruins (9-4)
Syndication: El Paso Times
Points: 238
Previous Ranking: 18
Troy Trojans (12-2)
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 314
Previous Ranking: 24
Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-4)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 364
Previous Ranking: 23
Notre Dame Fighing Irish (9-4)
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Points: 498
Previous Ranking: 20
Oregon State Beavers (10-3)
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 690
Previous Ranking: 16
Oregon Ducks (10-3)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 708
Previous Ranking: 14
LSU Tigers (10-4)
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 766
Previous Ranking: 15
Kansas State Wildcats (10-4)
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 769
Previous Ranking: 9
USC Trojans (11-3)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 829
Previous Ranking: 8
Clemson Tigers (11-3)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Points: 839
Previous Ranking: 11
Utah Utes (10-4)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 878
Previous Ranking: 10
Florida State Seminoles (10-3)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Points: 926
Previous Ranking: 13
Tulane Green Wave (12-2)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 981
Previous Ranking: 17
Washington Huskies (11-2)
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 1091
Previous Ranking: 12
Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 1199
Previous Ranking: 7
Tennessee Volunteers (11-2)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Points: 1273
Previous Ranking: 6
Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Points: 1329
Previous Ranking: 5
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)
Syndication: Online Athens
Points: 1404
Previous Ranking: 3
Michigan Wolverines (13-1)
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Points: 1423
Previous Ranking: 2
TCU Horned Frogs (13-2)
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Points: 1482
Previous Ranking: 4
Georgia Bulldogs (15-0)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Points: 1575
Previous Ranking: 1