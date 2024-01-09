Where LSU stands in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of 2023 season
We officially wrapped up the 2023 college football season on Monday night as Michigan dominated Washington 34-13 to capture its first national championship since the 1997 season.
It was one of the more compelling College Football Playoff fields we’ve seen, and with a bow finally tied on the season, it’s time for the final rankings of the year.
LSU is ultimately moving up in the US LBM Coaches Poll’s final edition after it completed the biggest comeback in program bowl history to take down Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Here’s how things stand across the country in the final Coaches Poll top 25 of the year as we prepare to turn the page to the offseason.
West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4)
Points: 117
Trend: +6
Bowl Result: W 30-10 vs. North Carolina
SMU Mustangs (11-3)
Points: 119
Trend: -5
Bowl Result: L 23-14 vs. Boston College
Kansas Jayhawks (9-4)
Points: 158
Trend: +7
Bowl Result: W 49-36 vs. UNLV
Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4)
Points: 249
Trend: -5
Bowl Result: L 35-0 vs. Tennessee
North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-4)
Points: 271
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 28-19 vs. Kansas State
Clemson Tigers (9-4)
Points: 334
Trend: +6
Bowl Result: W 38-35 vs. Kentucky
Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)
Points: 386
Trend: +9
Bowl Result: W 28-19 vs. NC State
Louisville Cardinals (10-4)
Points: 460
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 42-28 vs. USC
Tennessee Volunteers (9-4)
Points: 529
Trend: +6
Bowl Result: W 35-0 vs. Iowa
Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-4)
Points: 575
Trend: +5
Bowl Result: W 31-23 vs. Texas A&M
Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)
Points: 691
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 38-24 vs. Arizona
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3)
Points: 772
Trend: +2
Bowl Result: W 40-8 vs. Oregon State
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3)
Points: 811
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 38-25 vs. Ole Miss
LSU Tigers (10-3)
Points: 890
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 35-31 vs. Wisconsin
Arizona Wildcats (10-3)
Points: 898
Trend: +3
Bowl Result: W 38-24 vs. Oklahoma
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)
Points: 1014
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 14-3 vs. Missouri
Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
Points: 1082
Trend: +2
Bowl Result: W 38-25 vs. Penn State
Missouri Tigers (11-2)
Points: 1143
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 14-3 vs. Ohio State
Oregon Ducks (12-2)
Points: 1213
Trend: +1
Bowl Result: W 45-6 vs. Liberty
Florida State Seminoles (13-1)
Points: 1218
Trend: -3
Bowl Result: L 63-3 vs. Georgia
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2)
Points: 1356
Trend: -1
Bowl Result: L 27-20 (OT) vs. Michigan
Texas Longhorns (12-2)
Points: 1382
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: L 37-31 vs. Washington
Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)
Points: 1389
Trend: +3
Bowl Result: W 63-3 vs. Florida State
Washington Huskies (14-1)
Points: 1507
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: W 37-31 vs. Texas, L 34-13 vs. Michigan (National Championship)
Michigan Wolverines
Points: 1575
Trend: No Change
Bowl Result: W 27-20 (OT) vs. Alabama, W 34-13 vs. Washington (National Championship)