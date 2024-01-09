Where LSU stands in the final US LBM Coaches Poll of 2023 season

We officially wrapped up the 2023 college football season on Monday night as Michigan dominated Washington 34-13 to capture its first national championship since the 1997 season.

It was one of the more compelling College Football Playoff fields we’ve seen, and with a bow finally tied on the season, it’s time for the final rankings of the year.

LSU is ultimately moving up in the US LBM Coaches Poll’s final edition after it completed the biggest comeback in program bowl history to take down Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Here’s how things stand across the country in the final Coaches Poll top 25 of the year as we prepare to turn the page to the offseason.

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4)

Points: 117

Trend: +6

Bowl Result: W 30-10 vs. North Carolina

SMU Mustangs (11-3)

Points: 119

Trend: -5

Bowl Result: L 23-14 vs. Boston College

Kansas Jayhawks (9-4)

Points: 158

Trend: +7

Bowl Result: W 49-36 vs. UNLV

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4)

Points: 249

Trend: -5

Bowl Result: L 35-0 vs. Tennessee

North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-4)

Points: 271

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 28-19 vs. Kansas State

Points: 334

Trend: +6

Bowl Result: W 38-35 vs. Kentucky

Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

Points: 386

Trend: +9

Bowl Result: W 28-19 vs. NC State

Louisville Cardinals (10-4)

Points: 460

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 42-28 vs. USC

Tennessee Volunteers (9-4)

Points: 529

Trend: +6

Bowl Result: W 35-0 vs. Iowa

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-4)

Points: 575

Trend: +5

Bowl Result: W 31-23 vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)

Points: 691

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 38-24 vs. Arizona

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3)

Points: 772

Trend: +2

Bowl Result: W 40-8 vs. Oregon State

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3)

Points: 811

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 38-25 vs. Ole Miss

Points: 890

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 35-31 vs. Wisconsin

Arizona Wildcats (10-3)

Points: 898

Trend: +3

Bowl Result: W 38-24 vs. Oklahoma

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2)

Points: 1014

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 14-3 vs. Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

Points: 1082

Trend: +2

Bowl Result: W 38-25 vs. Penn State

Points: 1143

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 14-3 vs. Ohio State

Oregon Ducks (12-2)

Points: 1213

Trend: +1

Bowl Result: W 45-6 vs. Liberty

Florida State Seminoles (13-1)

Points: 1218

Trend: -3

Bowl Result: L 63-3 vs. Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2)

Points: 1356

Trend: -1

Bowl Result: L 27-20 (OT) vs. Michigan

Texas Longhorns (12-2)

Points: 1382

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: L 37-31 vs. Washington

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)

Points: 1389

Trend: +3

Bowl Result: W 63-3 vs. Florida State

Washington Huskies (14-1)

Points: 1507

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: W 37-31 vs. Texas, L 34-13 vs. Michigan (National Championship)

Michigan Wolverines

Points: 1575

Trend: No Change

Bowl Result: W 27-20 (OT) vs. Alabama, W 34-13 vs. Washington (National Championship)

