Where LSU stands in ESPN’s updated 2024 recruiting rankings

The month of June treated the Tigers well on the recruiting trail.

LSU added a pair of blue-chip players in the secondary to the 2024 class in four-star cornerback Ondre Evans and safety Joel Rogers. Coach Brian Kelly also secured the commitment of three-star receiver Kylan Billiot, while receiver Joseph Stone shut down his recruitment.

It wasn’t all good news this month as four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway decommitted, but LSU remains in a good spot for this cycle as we get into the heat of the summer.

ESPN recently released its updated recruiting rankings for 2024, and LSU’s class sits at No. 7.

ESPN 300 commits: 7 | Previous ranking: 5 SEC rank: 3 of 14

Top offensive commit: TE Trey’Dez Green (No. 105)

Top defensive commit: S Maurice Williams (No. 129) Brian Kelly’s first full class at the helm was among the best in the country. He has the Tigers recruiting at a high level again for 2024, securing his QB last fall in Colin Hurley, a passer with an arm that can create on the move and make off-platform throws. After signing three four-stars out of Texas, they continue to pull defensive talent out of the Lone Star State, now in ESPN 300 defender Maurice Williams. Several key pickups are from important in-state recruiting pool. TE Trey’Dez Green is a big receiving target with elite length, fluidity and a frame to further develop as a red zone threat. LB Kolaj Cobbins and safety Joel Rogers are among the top five prospects in Louisiana.

Talent acquisition — both through the transfer portal and high school recruiting — has been a strength since Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge. He’ll hope to close things out strong as LSU still has several top uncommitted options on the table.

