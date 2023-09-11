Where LSU stands in ESPN’s post-Week 2 power rankings

ESPN has released its new college football power rankings after Week 2, and there has been a shakeup near the top of the rankings. No. 11 Texas took down No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 34-24 and that win moved Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns up to the No. 4 spot in the rankings.

After a loss to Florida State in their season opener, LSU bounced back in a big way against Grambling as the Tigers trounced them 72-10. LSU still ranks No. 17 but will face a challenge this weekend as they play a potential ‘trap game’ on the road in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs still sit at the top of the rankings with the Florida State Seminoles coming in right behind them. Michigan, Texas, USC, Penn State, Ohio State, Washington, Notre Dame and Tennessee all round out the top 10 as Alabama fell all the way to No. 11.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire