Where LSU stands in ESPN’s Football Power Index top 25 after disappointing Texas A&M loss

The Tigers hopes of reaching the final four in the first season under Brian Kelly were shattered on Saturday with a 38-23 loss on the road against Texas A&M to close out the regular season.

With CFP contention out of the picture, the Tigers don’t have much to play for on Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship, though a conference title in Year 1 under Brian Kelly would certainly be quite an accomplishment.

With Saturday’s loss to the Aggies, LSU no longer remains in the top 10 of the ESPN Football Power Index, which it has occupied for most of the season. Here’s how the full top 25 shapes up after the conclusion of the regular season.

Louisville Cardinals (7-5)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 26-13 at Kentucky

FPI: 9.8

Oklahoma Sooners (6-6)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 51-48 (OT) at Texas Tech

FPI: 10.1

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Week 13 Result: W 38-34 vs. Oregon

FPI: 10.4

Washington Huskies (10-2)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 51-33 at Washington State

FPI: 10.5

Baylor Bears (6-6)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 13 Result: L 38-27 at Texas

FPI: 10.6

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 41-3 at Northwestern

FPI: 10.8

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 23-16 at Wisconsin

FPI: 11.4

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 24-22 at Ole Miss

FPI: 12.2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 38-27 at USC

FPI: 12.8

Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 24-22 vs. Mississippi State

FPI: 12.9

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Week 13 Result: L 38-34 at Oregon State

FPI: 14.5

USC Trojans (11-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 38-27 vs. Notre Dame

FPI: 12.9

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 13 Result: W 45-38 vs. Florida

FPI: 15.5

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 38-23 at Texas A&M

FPI: 15.5

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 47-27 vs. Kansas

FPI: 15.6

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 62-14 vs. Iowa State

FPI: 16.5

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: L 31-30 vs. South Carolina

FPI: 17.1

Utah Utes (9-3)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 63-21 at Colorado

FPI: 18.8

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Syndication: York Daily Record

Week 13 Result: W 35-16 vs. Michigan State

FPI: 18.8

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 38-27 vs. Baylor

FPI: 20.4

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Week 13 Result: W 56-0 at Vanderbilt

FPI: 21.7

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 13 Result: W 45-23 at Ohio State

FPI: 24.5

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 13 Result: L 45-23 vs. Michigan

FPI: 25.5

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 49-27 vs. Auburn

FPI: 26.1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech

FPI: 28.1

