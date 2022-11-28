Where LSU stands in ESPN’s Football Power Index top 25 after disappointing Texas A&M loss
The Tigers hopes of reaching the final four in the first season under Brian Kelly were shattered on Saturday with a 38-23 loss on the road against Texas A&M to close out the regular season.
With CFP contention out of the picture, the Tigers don’t have much to play for on Saturday against Georgia in the SEC Championship, though a conference title in Year 1 under Brian Kelly would certainly be quite an accomplishment.
With Saturday’s loss to the Aggies, LSU no longer remains in the top 10 of the ESPN Football Power Index, which it has occupied for most of the season. Here’s how the full top 25 shapes up after the conclusion of the regular season.
Louisville Cardinals (7-5)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 26-13 at Kentucky
FPI: 9.8
Oklahoma Sooners (6-6)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 51-48 (OT) at Texas Tech
FPI: 10.1
Oregon State Beavers (9-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 13 Result: W 38-34 vs. Oregon
FPI: 10.4
Washington Huskies (10-2)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 51-33 at Washington State
FPI: 10.5
Baylor Bears (6-6)
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Week 13 Result: L 38-27 at Texas
FPI: 10.6
Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4)
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 41-3 at Northwestern
FPI: 10.8
Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 23-16 at Wisconsin
FPI: 11.4
Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 24-22 at Ole Miss
FPI: 12.2
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 38-27 at USC
FPI: 12.8
Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 24-22 vs. Mississippi State
FPI: 12.9
Oregon Ducks (9-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 13 Result: L 38-34 at Oregon State
FPI: 14.5
USC Trojans (11-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 38-27 vs. Notre Dame
FPI: 12.9
Florida State Seminoles (9-3)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Week 13 Result: W 45-38 vs. Florida
FPI: 15.5
LSU Tigers (9-3)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 38-23 at Texas A&M
FPI: 15.5
Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 47-27 vs. Kansas
FPI: 15.6
TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 62-14 vs. Iowa State
FPI: 16.5
Clemson Tigers (10-2)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: L 31-30 vs. South Carolina
FPI: 17.1
Utah Utes (9-3)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 63-21 at Colorado
FPI: 18.8
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Syndication: York Daily Record
Week 13 Result: W 35-16 vs. Michigan State
FPI: 18.8
Texas Longhorns (8-4)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 38-27 vs. Baylor
FPI: 20.4
Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Week 13 Result: W 56-0 at Vanderbilt
FPI: 21.7
Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Week 13 Result: W 45-23 at Ohio State
FPI: 24.5
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Week 13 Result: L 45-23 vs. Michigan
FPI: 25.5
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 49-27 vs. Auburn
FPI: 26.1
Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech
FPI: 28.1