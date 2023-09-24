Where LSU stands in ESPN’s college football power rankings after Week 4

The Tigers had a scare on Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks, needing a last-second field goal from Damian Ramos to avoid overtime in a game they entered as three-score favorites.

But a win is a win in the SEC West, and LSU moves to 2-0 in conference play as it prepares to hit the road to take on an Ole Miss team that’s still licking its wounds after a 24-10 loss at Alabama on Saturday.

Following the win over Arkansas, LSU sits at No. 13 in ESPN’s college football power rankings, two spots behind the Crimson Tide.

Here’s what ESPN’s Chris Low said about the Tigers.

There were a lot of sighs of relief coming out of Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. LSU flirted with its second loss of the season, but Damian Ramos kicked a 20-yard field goal with five seconds to play in a 34-31 win over Arkansas. It was the kind of game you’ve come to expect in the SEC, one team getting down but fighting to hang around. Arkansas and KJ Jefferson wouldn’t go away, but LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels showed his experience and poise when it counted. He engineered the game-winning 72-yard drive and finished with 420 passing yards and four touchdowns. Had it not been for LSU’s red zone defense, the Tigers could have really been in trouble. They forced the Hogs to kick two short field goals in the first half.

LSU will have plenty of opportunities to move up these rankings in the next few weeks with tough upcoming matchups against the Rebels and a Missouri team that seems to be at least somewhat dangerous.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire