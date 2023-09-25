Where LSU stands in Dan Mullen’s updated top 25 after Week 4
Former Florida coach and current ESPN analyst Dan Mullen updates his own weekly top 25 rankings after each weekend of college football action, and Mullen is mostly in line with the official polls when it comes to LSU.
Mullen ranks the Tigers at No. 13 this week after they survived a scare at home against Arkansas in which they needed a last-second field goal to win the game 34-31. That’s well ahead of LSU’s biggest threat in the SEC West, Alabama, which Mullen has down at No. 18.
Here’s Mullen’s full college football top 25 as we prepare to enter Week 5 and a pivotal matchup for LSU on the road against Ole Miss.
Week 4 Top 10
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Florida State
4. Texas
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Penn State
8. Oregon
9. Utah
10. Washington State
Week 4 Rest of the Top 25
11. Duke
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. North Carolina
15. USC
16. Miami
17. Notre Dame
18. Alabama
19. Kansas
20. Fresno State
21. Louisville
22. Maryland
23. Oregon State
24. Florida
25. Ole Miss
The Rebels are coming off a disappointing loss last week to Alabama, but they’ll look to bounce back against LSU in a game that could have serious implications for the division race.
