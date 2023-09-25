Where LSU stands in Dan Mullen’s updated top 25 after Week 4

Former Florida coach and current ESPN analyst Dan Mullen updates his own weekly top 25 rankings after each weekend of college football action, and Mullen is mostly in line with the official polls when it comes to LSU.

Mullen ranks the Tigers at No. 13 this week after they survived a scare at home against Arkansas in which they needed a last-second field goal to win the game 34-31. That’s well ahead of LSU’s biggest threat in the SEC West, Alabama, which Mullen has down at No. 18.

Here’s Mullen’s full college football top 25 as we prepare to enter Week 5 and a pivotal matchup for LSU on the road against Ole Miss.

Week 4 Top 10 1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Penn State

8. Oregon

9. Utah

10. Washington State — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 25, 2023

Week 4 Rest of the Top 25 11. Duke

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. North Carolina

15. USC

16. Miami

17. Notre Dame

18. Alabama

19. Kansas

20. Fresno State

21. Louisville

22. Maryland

23. Oregon State

24. Florida

25. Ole Miss — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 25, 2023

The Rebels are coming off a disappointing loss last week to Alabama, but they’ll look to bounce back against LSU in a game that could have serious implications for the division race.

