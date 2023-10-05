Where LSU stands in College Sports Wire’s power rankings after loss to Ole Miss

LSU began coach Brian Kelly’s second season ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation by both polls, but after suffering two losses in the month of September, the Tigers are barely hanging on to a ranking, at all.

That’s the case in both polls, and it’s also the case in the latest college football power rankings from College Sports Wire, which ranks LSU’s 21st in the nation after a 55-49 loss at Ole Miss in Week 5.

The Tigers will look to bounce back with another tough matchup on the road this week as they face Missouri in Columbia. Here’s what College Sports Wire said about LSU.

LSU boasts one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, and it is getting a Heisman-caliber campaign from quarterback Jayden Daniels. But the defense has serious issues as it has been torched by the best offenses it has faced this season. The Tigers’ CFP hopes are likely over with two losses before October, and it seems like the program’s most prolific offense since 2019 will go to waste.

LSU certainly has one of the nation’s top offenses, but issues on the defensive side of the ball are really costing it right now. The Tigers will hope to get those issues fixed against a Missouri offense that’s playing very well to start the season.

