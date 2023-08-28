Where LSU stands in the College Football Playoff race after Week 0, per On3

After a long wait, we finally had some college football on our television screens Saturday.

The Week 0 slate didn’t feature many marquee matchups, though we did see a pair of potential College Football Playoff contenders in action as No. 6 USC and No. 13 Notre Dame won comfortably over San Jose State and Navy, respectively, though the former had some struggles defensively.

On3 took a look at the CFP picture as we prepare to enter the first full weekend of the season, and though JD PicKell didn’t have the Tigers in the four-team field, he did have them among the next two out alongside their Week 1 opponent in Florida State.

LSU has yet to play as well and wouldn’t you know it, the Tigers take on Florida State to open up the season. That’ll surely shake up the College Football Playoff projections from On3, depending upon who wins the game of course. Brian Kelly goes into Year 2 with the Tigers with Jayden Daniels at quarterback again. He’s a dark horse Heisman candidate after a productive season last fall. Lest we forget Harold Perkins on the defensive side of things. The sophomore linebacker is one of the best, if not the best, in the country.

To have a shot at the CFP, it would likely take repeating as SEC West champions. Taking down another contender in the Seminoles would certainly give Kelly’s team a wider margin for error.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire