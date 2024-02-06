Where LSU stands in Baseball America’s preseason field of 64

We’re just over a week out from the first pitch of the 2024 college baseball season as LSU looks to defend its national title in Year 3 under coach Jay Johnson.

There’s a lot of time between now and selection Monday on Memorial Day, but as things currently stand, there’s a lot of optimism surrounding the Tigers despite everything they lost from last year’s campaign.

LSU is universally considered a top-five team entering 2024, and in Baseball America’s preseason NCAA tournament field of 64 predictions, it’s the No. 2 national seed behind Wake Forest.

Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill projects a regional field in Baton Rouge that includes UConn, Louisiana and Southern. Based on this projection, LSU would host a super regional against Coastal Carolina if chalk won out.

Certainly, these predictions don’t mean much right now. But they do show that the expectations for this team are high, even without the top two picks in the 2023 MLB draft, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.

