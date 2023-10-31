Where would LSU stand in initial College Football Playoff rankings based on BCS formula?

The BCS rankings have gone the way of the dodo since 2013, the final season before the advent of the College Football Playoff.

We’ve gone from a computer-based formula to a human-based one, with a committee now deciding the CFP rankings and, ultimately, the four teams that reach the playoff — that is, until we expand to a 12-team playoff in 2024.

Still, the BCS formula remains available, and thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com, we know where LSU would stand in the initial rankings if they were based on that formula.

LSU sits at No. 13 in those hypothetical rankings, which is also where the Tigers find themselves in both polls and likely where they will be when the initial CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night.

Our latest simulated #BCS rankings give us a new No. 1 in Ohio State and provide a potential preview of what's to come in tomorrow's first @CFBPlayoff committee release. Will the committee follow suit? Here's the full top 25: pic.twitter.com/ZWOy9gcivr — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) October 30, 2023

The first set of rankings will be announced live on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire