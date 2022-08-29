Where LSU sits in the updated ESPN Football Power Index’s top 25 after Week 0
The Tigers weren’t one of the select few teams in action during Saturday’s Week 0, but its opening opponent was.
Florida State beat Duquesne 47-7 in a tuneup and was one of the highest-profile teams to play. Conference opponent North Carolina also took the field, beating a shorthanded Florida A&M team comfortably. Northwestern also took down Nebraska to begin Big Ten play with a 1-0 record.
Though no teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll or AP Top 25 played, ESPN’s Football Power Index saw a shakeup in its top 25 after the Tar Heels dropped out.
Here’s what the rankings look like after Week 0, including where the Tigers sit.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5
Tennessee Volunteers
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 6.9-5.1
Mississippi State Bulldogs
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5
Oregon Ducks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 8.6-3.9
Baylor Bears
AP Photo/Tim Heitman
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.7-4.5
Wisconsin Badgers
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 8.1-4.2
Pittsburgh Panthers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 8.8-3.5
Kentucky Wildcats
Syndication: HawkCentral
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 8.1-3.9
Ole Miss Rebels
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.5-4.5
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.9-4.1
Michigan State Spartans
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.9-4.1
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 8.7-3.6
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.5-3.1
Texas A&M Aggies
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.5-4.6
Auburn Tigers
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.5-4.6
LSU Tigers
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3
Miami Hurricanes
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.3-3.2
Oklahoma Sooners
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.2-3.3
Texas Longhorns
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.0-3.5
Michigan Wolverines
Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.5-2.6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 9.2-2.8
Clemson Tigers
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 11.1-1.7
Georgia Bulldogs
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 11.6-1.3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 11.8-1.0
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Record: 0-0
2022 Projection: 11.4-1.5