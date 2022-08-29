Where LSU sits in the updated ESPN Football Power Index’s top 25 after Week 0

The Tigers weren’t one of the select few teams in action during Saturday’s Week 0, but its opening opponent was.

Florida State beat Duquesne 47-7 in a tuneup and was one of the highest-profile teams to play. Conference opponent North Carolina also took the field, beating a shorthanded Florida A&M team comfortably. Northwestern also took down Nebraska to begin Big Ten play with a 1-0 record.

Though no teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll or AP Top 25 played, ESPN’s Football Power Index saw a shakeup in its top 25 after the Tar Heels dropped out.

Here’s what the rankings look like after Week 0, including where the Tigers sit.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5

Tennessee Volunteers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 6.9-5.1

Mississippi State Bulldogs

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 6.5-5.5

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 8.6-3.9

Baylor Bears

AP Photo/Tim Heitman

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.5

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 8.1-4.2

Pittsburgh Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 8.8-3.5

Kentucky Wildcats

Syndication: HawkCentral

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 8.1-3.9

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.5-4.5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.9-4.1

Michigan State Spartans

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.9-4.1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 8.7-3.6

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.5-3.1

Texas A&M Aggies

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.5-4.6

Auburn Tigers

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.5-4.6

LSU Tigers

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 7.7-4.3

Miami Hurricanes

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.3-3.2

Oklahoma Sooners

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.2-3.3

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.0-3.5

Michigan Wolverines

Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.5-2.6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 9.2-2.8

Clemson Tigers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 11.1-1.7

Georgia Bulldogs

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 11.6-1.3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 11.8-1.0

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Record: 0-0

2022 Projection: 11.4-1.5

