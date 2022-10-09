Where LSU sits in the updated ESPN Football Power Index after Week 6

In their first major test of the season, the Tigers fell flat on Saturday. They fell behind early against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and never got back in it, losing 40-13 to drop their second game of the season and first in SEC play.

With a 4-2 record, it’s hard to be too disappointed with where LSU sits, and this team has mostly overachieved to this point. ESPN’s Football Power Index predicted this, however. The Tigers entered the year as a top-10 team, and even with two losses, they didn’t fall far from that range after Saturday’s game.

Here’s the full top 25 in the ESPN FPI through six weeks of the season.

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Week 6 Result: W 10-9 at Iowa State

FPI: 9.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 45-10 vs. Army

FPI: 9.5

Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 24-20 at Alabama

FPI: 9.6

Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: W 31-29 at Maryland

FPI: 9.7

UCF Knights (4-1)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 41-19 vs. SMU

FPI: 10.5

Maryland Terrapins (4-2)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 31-29 vs. Purdue

FPI: 11.1

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: Bye

FPI: 12.9

TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 38-31 at Kansas

FPI: 12.9

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 6 Result: W 41-31 vs. Texas Tech

FPI: 13.1

Baylor Bears (3-2)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: Bye

FPI: 13.2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2)

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 28-20 vs. BYU

FPI: 13.5

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 49-22 at Arizona

FPI: 13.6

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 40-17 vs. Arkansas

FPI: 13.6

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: Bye

FPI: 14.1

LSU Tigers (4-2)

Story continues

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: L 40-13 vs. Tennessee

FPI: 14.2

USC Trojans (6-0)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 30-14 vs. Washington State

FPI: 15.5

Utah Utes (4-2)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: L 42-32 at UCLA

FPI: 16.4

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Week 6 Result: W 52-28 at Vanderbilt

FPI: 16.4

Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 6 Result: W 40-13 at LSU

FPI: 19.6

Clemson Tigers (6-0)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 31-3 at Boston College

FPI: 20.1

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 31-10 at Indiana

FPI: 20.8

Texas Longhorns (4-2)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 6 Result: W 49-0 vs. Oklahoma

FPI: 21.7

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 42-10 vs. Auburn

FPI: 26.4

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 6 Result: W 49-20 at Michigan State

FPI: 28.3

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Result: W 24-20 vs. Texas A&M

FPI: 29.2

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire