Where LSU sits in the updated ESPN Football Power Index after Week 6
In their first major test of the season, the Tigers fell flat on Saturday. They fell behind early against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and never got back in it, losing 40-13 to drop their second game of the season and first in SEC play.
With a 4-2 record, it’s hard to be too disappointed with where LSU sits, and this team has mostly overachieved to this point. ESPN’s Football Power Index predicted this, however. The Tigers entered the year as a top-10 team, and even with two losses, they didn’t fall far from that range after Saturday’s game.
Here’s the full top 25 in the ESPN FPI through six weeks of the season.
Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)
Week 6 Result: W 10-9 at Iowa State
FPI: 9.5
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)
Week 6 Result: W 45-10 vs. Army
FPI: 9.5
Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)
Week 6 Result: L 24-20 at Alabama
FPI: 9.6
Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)
Week 6 Result: W 31-29 at Maryland
FPI: 9.7
UCF Knights (4-1)
Week 6 Result: W 41-19 vs. SMU
FPI: 10.5
Maryland Terrapins (4-2)
Week 6 Result: L 31-29 vs. Purdue
FPI: 11.1
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)
Week 6 Result: Bye
FPI: 12.9
TCU Horned Frogs (5-0)
Week 6 Result: W 38-31 at Kansas
FPI: 12.9
Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)
Week 6 Result: W 41-31 vs. Texas Tech
FPI: 13.1
Baylor Bears (3-2)
Week 6 Result: Bye
FPI: 13.2
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2)
Week 6 Result: W 28-20 vs. BYU
FPI: 13.5
Oregon Ducks (5-1)
Week 6 Result: W 49-22 at Arizona
FPI: 13.6
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)
Week 6 Result: W 40-17 vs. Arkansas
FPI: 13.6
Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
Week 6 Result: Bye
FPI: 14.1
LSU Tigers (4-2)
Week 6 Result: L 40-13 vs. Tennessee
FPI: 14.2
USC Trojans (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 30-14 vs. Washington State
FPI: 15.5
Utah Utes (4-2)
Week 6 Result: L 42-32 at UCLA
FPI: 16.4
Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 52-28 at Vanderbilt
FPI: 16.4
Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)
Week 6 Result: W 40-13 at LSU
FPI: 19.6
Clemson Tigers (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 31-3 at Boston College
FPI: 20.1
Michigan Wolverines (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 31-10 at Indiana
FPI: 20.8
Texas Longhorns (4-2)
Week 6 Result: W 49-0 vs. Oklahoma
FPI: 21.7
Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 42-10 vs. Auburn
FPI: 26.4
Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 49-20 at Michigan State
FPI: 28.3
Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)
Week 6 Result: W 24-20 vs. Texas A&M
FPI: 29.2